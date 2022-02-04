Touchdown! 62 winning foods for your Super Bowl celebration

If there's one day a year where we decide to throw caution to the wind and eat whatever it is we feel like eating — 'til we're full and then also after we're full — it's Super Bowl Sunday.

Well, maybe it's Thanksgiving. And then Super Bowl Sunday.

From cheesy nachos to wings drowning in Buffalo sauce and creamy dips to decadent desserts, here are our favorite recipes to eat on this not-but-should-be holiday.

Dips

Listen: If you don't have guacamole at your Super Bowl party, do not pass go and do not collect $200. But you are probably going to have guac, based on stats: About 12% of Americans' annual avocado consumption happens during Super Bowl week.

If you have good tomatoes, nothing could be simpler or better than a fresh salsa to dollop onto tacos, serve with grilled meat and fish, or just scoop up with chips.

It's cheesy, warm and a must-have at every Super Bowl party. Your guests won't even know this dip is lower in calories than the traditional version!

All the spicy goodness of Buffalo wings and blue cheese — minus the sticky fingers. We eat this by the spoonful! And if you're looking for a vegetarian version, check out this Buffalo Cauliflower Dip.

This was the dip that Elizabeth Heiskell's grandmother always served when it was cold and dreary outside to help brighten everyone's mood. It has since become one of her family's favorite tailgate recipes.

For Elizabeth Heiskell, this dip is brings back memories of the French onion dip in a plastic tub that she used to have at parties when she was growing up.

Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab a chip and start scooping.

In queso you're wondering what to serve at your Super Bowl party, we've got the answer right here: an amazing dip that you can make in your slow cooker. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.

This easy dip is a fun way to elevate game-day snacks. It can be made a few hours in advance and left to chill in the fridge.

This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers. If you're a fire fiend, kick up the heat by using a few serrano peppers or even a habanero.

As if this iconic Southern dish wasn't amazing enough right out of the fridge, try popping it in the oven until hot and bubbling. It's a whole new experience — and one that should definitely be shared with friends.

Finger foods

Baked or fried, slathered in Buffalo or barbecue sauce, these crispy snacks are key at any Super Bowl party.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Hoda steps up her pigs in a blanket game by using mustard-brushed croissant dough to wrap them, then dunks them in ketchup.

Super Bowl Sunday is typically the No. 1 most popular day for pizza delivery. But why wait for the delivery person when you can make your own perfect pie with this recipe from a legendary pizza maker?

In this easy rib recipe from Al Roker, an unusual ingredient yields extraordinary results. Ginger ale not only tenderizes the ribs, but also helps them achieve the perfect caramelized char.

Craig loves wings, but Buffalo sauce is not his thing (gasp!); he prefers to flavor his wings with an Asian-inspired barbecue sauce that includes soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil, with some brown sugar for that sweet factor. You're going to want to keep the napkins close for these sticky snacks.

Hoagies. Grinders. Subs. Heroes. Whatever you call them, these gigantic sandwiches are the perfect game day fuel. They can be made ahead of time, aren’t expensive, and — most importantly — feed a crowd!

Whether you're a cheddar cheese purist or a devoted fan of Velveeta, you can't go wrong with this gooey game-time dish.

These delicious slow-cooker meatballs call for just four ingredients and are super-easy to make.

This is an irresistible collaboration of sweet, spicy and savory. It's one of Valerie Bertinelli's favorite appetizers to make for a party. They always go fast.

Because you need one hand to stuff your pie hole and the other one to hold your beer.

Take your nachos to the next level by using Tater Tots instead of tortilla chips. It makes this delicious dish even more comforting, perfect for the cold weather and watching the game.

These sliders are a hearty twist on a classic French onion soup. And they're perfect for filling up hungry party guests.

Skip the regular spuds and dress up sweet potato skins with bacon and sour cream for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack.

Fresh herbs, aromatic garlic and a touch of sweet honey set these wings apart from your usual game-day fare.

These salty, crispy, cheesy bites are just plain addictive and delicious. They're also wildly easy to make.

Feeding a crowd is easy with this no-brainer, slow-cooker pork shoulder recipe. Use them for sliders or top your favorite foods like mac and cheese and more.

When entertaining, Siri is a big fan of setting up topping bars so that guests can help themselves. Make clean-up a breeze by grilling the toppings in foil.

These sweet-and-spicy tacos are great for game-day because you can cook the pork overnight and easily assemble them in no time.

This game-changing recipe combines the melty goodness of mac and cheese with the crispy crunch of a grilled cheese. It's filling, well-balanced with flavor and a sure crowd-pleaser.

Katie Lee loves making loaded fries recipes for friends because they have a great "ooh and aah" factor. Plus, you can serve them right on the baking sheet so they stay warm and you have less clean up.

Instead of opting for takeout, whip up a quick batch of these vegetarian-friendly poppers made with cauliflower. Dredged in egg, breaded in gluten-free almond meal and tossed in warm, flavorful spices, these bite-sized florets are irresistible when they come sizzling out of the oven.

These are the crunchiest, crispiest, most satisfying egg rolls you will every try — plus, they're vegan!

You can prep a lot of this dish ahead and pop it in the oven right when guests start to come in. It's a huge crowd-pleaser — people go crazy for it. There are never any leftovers!

Whether it's dipped in mustard or a cheesy sauce, soft pretzels are always a hit, especially if you make them yourself!

Like tacos but with fewer chances to have your fillings spill annoyingly out of the shell, these taquitos make a great finger food for a football feast.

In many households, it's just not a football party without brats!

This delicious, crowd-pleasing sandwich, according to Siri Daly, is truly the perfect game-day snack.

The fillings of roast pork, ham, pickles, cheese and mustard are the same as a Cubano but it's the sweet, slightly eggy bread that makes it a star.

Add quesadillas to the mix for game day! These are hearty, packed with flavor and the perfect finger food for a crowd.

These are inspired by a popular Midwestern dip that features briny pickles and cheese. The filling is literally good enough to eat with a spoon! These salty, spicy, creamy bites are a sure hit for any game-day get-together.

This Super Bowl snack packs all the sweet and savory flavors of Hawaiian pizza into a tiny sandwich. What's not to love?

Super bowls and casseroles

There's nothing like a big, steaming bowl of classic beef chili with all the toppings. Set up a chili bar with chopped onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced scallions and jalapeños.

Anchos and chipotles give this yummy dish a double dose of chile flavor. One is mild and fruity (ancho) and the other is hot and smoky (chipotle). Fresh corn tortillas are pureed with the tomatoes, broth and chipotles, which thickens into a silky, luscious sauce as it cooks.

The classic creamy and cheesy casserole gets a comfort food upgrade with a layer crunchy, crave-worthy Tater Tots.

The game is tied, there are seconds left on the clock and it's fourth down. During this nail-biter, you're going to want to reach for the ultimate comfort food: mac and cheese.

The best part is that this snack can be enjoyed right out of the bag for super easy cleanup after the show is over.

Pizza or pasta, pizza or pasta, decisions, decisions … with this pepperoni-studded spaghetti pie, why not have both? It's only fitting for the biggest game of the year.

This recipe is a combination of Texas and Minnesota flavors in one delicious pan! The creamy Tater Tot-topped casserole is filled with zesty, exciting flavors but it so warming and comforting at the same time.

Drinks

The classic Mexican michelada is a drink that gives beer an kick of extra flavor. Feel free to add your own twist to it, like adding shot of tequila or tomato juice.

Spice your margaritas up with jalapeño-infused tequila. Make-ahead tip: Prep the entire cocktail mixture ahead of time and refrigerate it for up to six hours. Pour it over ice or shake it up with ice before serving.

Getting up early on Super Bowl Sunday? These drinks are perfect for those football-viewing parties that start early. And they might be just the hair of the dog you need the morning after the big game.

This is how to drink a mojito in the winter: local apple cider, warm winter spices like cinnamon and clove, fresh mint and limes.

This drink is so subtle, it will quickly become your most favorite game day or party go-to cocktails. It couldn’t be any easier to make, plus it freezes beautifully.

Bring more drama to the half time show! These gingery cocktails only have three ingredients and take just five minutes to whip up.

Desserts

These cookies are almost to cute to eat. Almost.

These football-inspired treats make the perfect end to a game-day meal. Or just your night off right with something sweet.

Individual cookies are so overrated. Make one big one instead. And don't forget to serve it warm … with ice cream. Yum!

You'll never see a plateful of anything go down so quickly. Rich Nutella makes fudgy brownies that much better.

Your Super Bowl party guests just might forget all about the big game once they taste these deliciously adorable truffles.

The combination of the flaky, fried pastry dough, sweet and creamy ricotta and crunchy chocolate is impossible to beat — except maybe in dip form.

A hidden layer of sweet, gooey caramel and a crunchy pretzel topping puts these brownies over the top.