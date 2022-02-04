Touchdown! 62 winning foods for your Super Bowl celebration

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Score the winning touchdown with these fan-favorite foods.
SUPER BOWL RECIPES
By TODAY

If there's one day a year where we decide to throw caution to the wind and eat whatever it is we feel like eating — 'til we're full and then also after we're full — it's Super Bowl Sunday.

Well, maybe it's Thanksgiving. And then Super Bowl Sunday.

From cheesy nachos to wings drowning in Buffalo sauce and creamy dips to decadent desserts, here are our favorite recipes to eat on this not-but-should-be holiday.

Dips

Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Daniel Alvarez / St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico
Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo

Gabriel Kolofon

Listen: If you don't have guacamole at your Super Bowl party, do not pass go and do not collect $200. But you are probably going to have guac, based on stats: About 12% of Americans' annual avocado consumption happens during Super Bowl week.

The Easiest Salsa Ever
Featurepics
The Easiest Salsa Ever

Adam Richman

If you have good tomatoes, nothing could be simpler or better than a fresh salsa to dollop onto tacos, serve with grilled meat and fish, or just scoop up with chips.

Low-Calorie Spinach Artichoke Dip
Casey Barber
Low-Calorie Spinach Artichoke Dip

Casey Barber

It's cheesy, warm and a must-have at every Super Bowl party. Your guests won't even know this dip is lower in calories than the traditional version!

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Andrea Lynn
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Andrea Lynn

All the spicy goodness of Buffalo wings and blue cheese — minus the sticky fingers. We eat this by the spoonful! And if you're looking for a vegetarian version, check out this Buffalo Cauliflower Dip.

Hot Tamale Dip
Angie Mosier
Hot Tamale Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

This was the dip that Elizabeth Heiskell's grandmother always served when it was cold and dreary outside to help brighten everyone's mood. It has since become one of her family's favorite tailgate recipes.

Caramelized Onion-Bacon Dip
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Caramelized Onion-Bacon Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

For Elizabeth Heiskell, this dip is brings back memories of the French onion dip in a plastic tub that she used to have at parties when she was growing up.

Pizza Dip
Maggie Shi / TODAY
Pizza Dip

Maggie Shi

Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab a chip and start scooping.

The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso
Casey Barber
The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso

Casey Barber

In queso you're wondering what to serve at your Super Bowl party, we've got the answer right here: an amazing dip that you can make in your slow cooker. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.

Crab Dip with Spiced Potato Chips
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Crab Dip with Spiced Potato Chips

Alex Guarnaschelli

This easy dip is a fun way to elevate game-day snacks. It can be made a few hours in advance and left to chill in the fridge.

Jalapeno Popper Dip
Casey Barber
Jalapeno Popper Dip

Casey Barber

This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers. If you're a fire fiend, kick up the heat by using a few serrano peppers or even a habanero.

Hot Pimento Cheese Dip
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Hot Pimento Cheese Dip

Grace Parisi

As if this iconic Southern dish wasn't amazing enough right out of the fridge, try popping it in the oven until hot and bubbling. It's a whole new experience — and one that should definitely be shared with friends.

Finger foods

Buffalo Chicken Wings
M.C. Suhocki / TODAY
Buffalo Chicken Wings

Martha Stewart

Baked or fried, slathered in Buffalo or barbecue sauce, these crispy snacks are key at any Super Bowl party.

Hoda's Pigs in a Croissant
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Hoda's Pigs in a Croissant

Hoda Kotb

On Super Bowl Sunday, Hoda steps up her pigs in a blanket game by using mustard-brushed croissant dough to wrap them, then dunks them in ketchup.

Chris Bianco's Pizza Margherita
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Chris Bianco's Pizza Margherita

Chris Bianco

Super Bowl Sunday is typically the No. 1 most popular day for pizza delivery. But why wait for the delivery person when you can make your own perfect pie with this recipe from a legendary pizza maker?

Al Roker's Sticky Ginger Ale Ribs
TODAY
Al Roker's Sticky Ginger Ale Ribs

Al Roker

In this easy rib recipe from Al Roker, an unusual ingredient yields extraordinary results. Ginger ale not only tenderizes the ribs, but also helps them achieve the perfect caramelized char.

Craig's Sticky Soy Sauce Wings
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Craig's Sticky Soy Sauce Wings

Craig Melvin

Craig loves wings, but Buffalo sauce is not his thing (gasp!); he prefers to flavor his wings with an Asian-inspired barbecue sauce that includes soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil, with some brown sugar for that sweet factor. You're going to want to keep the napkins close for these sticky snacks.

Italian Hero Sandwich
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Italian Hero Sandwich

Anthony Scotto

Hoagies. Grinders. Subs. Heroes. Whatever you call them, these gigantic sandwiches are the perfect game day fuel. They can be made ahead of time, aren’t expensive, and — most importantly — feed a crowd!

Loaded Potato Skin Nachos
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Loaded Potato Skin Nachos

Rhoda Boone, Epicurious

Whether you're a cheddar cheese purist or a devoted fan of Velveeta, you can't go wrong with this gooey game-time dish.

Slow-Cooker Meatballs with Grape Jelly Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Slow-Cooker Meatballs with Grape Jelly Sauce

Elizabeth Heiskell

These delicious slow-cooker meatballs call for just four ingredients and are super-easy to make.

Valerie Bertinelli's Brown Sugar-Sriracha Bacon Bites
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Valerie Bertinelli's Brown Sugar-Sriracha Bacon Bites

Valerie Bertinelli

This is an irresistible collaboration of sweet, spicy and savory. It's one of Valerie Bertinelli's favorite appetizers to make for a party. They always go fast.

Ham and Cheese Sliders with Honey Mustard
Maggie Shi
Ham and Cheese Sliders with Honey Mustard

Maggie Shi

Because you need one hand to stuff your pie hole and the other one to hold your beer.

Chili Cheese Tater Tot Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Chili Cheese Tater Tot Nachos

Christan Willis

Take your nachos to the next level by using Tater Tots instead of tortilla chips. It makes this delicious dish even more comforting, perfect for the cold weather and watching the game.

French Onion Beef Sliders
TODAY
French Onion Beef Sliders

Elizabeth Heiskell

These sliders are a hearty twist on a classic French onion soup. And they're perfect for filling up hungry party guests.

Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins
Kelly Senyei
Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins

Kelly Senyei

Skip the regular spuds and dress up sweet potato skins with bacon and sour cream for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack.

Caramelized Thai-Style Hot Wings
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Caramelized Thai-Style Hot Wings

Joel Gamoran

Fresh herbs, aromatic garlic and a touch of sweet honey set these wings apart from your usual game-day fare.

Fried Cheesy Pickles
Food Network
Fried Cheesy Pickles

Molly Yeh

These salty, crispy, cheesy bites are just plain addictive and delicious. They're also wildly easy to make.

Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork
Casey Barber
Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork

Casey Barber

Feeding a crowd is easy with this no-brainer, slow-cooker pork shoulder recipe. Use them for sliders or top your favorite foods like mac and cheese and more.

Siri's Beer-Soaked Hot Dogs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri's Beer-Soaked Hot Dogs

Siri Daly

When entertaining, Siri is a big fan of setting up topping bars so that guests can help themselves. Make clean-up a breeze by grilling the toppings in foil.

Kansas City-Style Pulled Pork Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Kansas City-Style Pulled Pork Tacos

Christan Willis

These sweet-and-spicy tacos are great for game-day because you can cook the pork overnight and easily assemble them in no time.

Bacon Mac and Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Bacon Mac and Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Ace Champion

This game-changing recipe combines the melty goodness of mac and cheese with the crispy crunch of a grilled cheese. It's filling, well-balanced with flavor and a sure crowd-pleaser.

Katie Lee's Carne Asada-Loaded Fries
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Katie Lee's Carne Asada-Loaded Fries

Katie Lee

Katie Lee loves making loaded fries recipes for friends because they have a great "ooh and aah" factor. Plus, you can serve them right on the baking sheet so they stay warm and you have less clean up.

Spiced Cauliflower Poppers
TODAY
Spiced Cauliflower Poppers

Samah Dada

Instead of opting for takeout, whip up a quick batch of these vegetarian-friendly poppers made with cauliflower. Dredged in egg, breaded in gluten-free almond meal and tossed in warm, flavorful spices, these bite-sized florets are irresistible when they come sizzling out of the oven.

Vegan Egg Rolls
Courtesy Joanne Lee Molinaro
Vegan Egg Rolls

Joanne Molinaro

These are the crunchiest, crispiest, most satisfying egg rolls you will every try — plus, they're vegan!

Spicy Mega Football Calzone
Courtesy Donatella Arpaia
Spicy Mega Football Calzone

Donatella Arpaia

You can prep a lot of this dish ahead and pop it in the oven right when guests start to come in. It's a huge crowd-pleaser — people go crazy for it. There are never any leftovers!

Soft Pretzels
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Soft Pretzels

Siri Daly

Whether it's dipped in mustard or a cheesy sauce, soft pretzels are always a hit, especially if you make them yourself!

Chicken-Chile Taquitos with Creamy Dipping Sauce
Casey Barber
Chicken-Chile Taquitos with Creamy Dipping Sauce

Casey Barber

Like tacos but with fewer chances to have your fillings spill annoyingly out of the shell, these taquitos make a great finger food for a football feast.

Bratwursts with Beer Mustard and Sauerkraut
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Bratwursts with Beer Mustard and Sauerkraut

Matt Abdoo

In many households, it's just not a football party without brats!

Siri Daly's Sticky Ham Sandwiches
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Siri Daly's Sticky Ham Sandwiches

Siri Daly

This delicious, crowd-pleasing sandwich, according to Siri Daly, is truly the perfect game-day snack.

Cuban Medianoche Sandwiches
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Cuban Medianoche Sandwiches

Alejandra Ramos

The fillings of roast pork, ham, pickles, cheese and mustard are the same as a Cubano but it's the sweet, slightly eggy bread that makes it a star.

Siri's Flank Steak Quesadillas
Katie Stilo / TODAY
Siri's Flank Steak Quesadillas

Siri Daly

Add quesadillas to the mix for game day! These are hearty, packed with flavor and the perfect finger food for a crowd.

Ham and Cheese Jalapeño Poppers
Courtesy Molly Yeh
Ham and Cheese Jalapeño Poppers

Molly Yeh

These are inspired by a popular Midwestern dip that features briny pickles and cheese. The filling is literally good enough to eat with a spoon! These salty, spicy, creamy bites are a sure hit for any game-day get-together.

Hawaiian Pizza Sliders
Jen Curley
Hawaiian Pizza Sliders

Jen Curley

This Super Bowl snack packs all the sweet and savory flavors of Hawaiian pizza into a tiny sandwich. What's not to love?

Super bowls and casseroles

Classic Beef Chili with Beans
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Classic Beef Chili with Beans

Danny Seo

There's nothing like a big, steaming bowl of classic beef chili with all the toppings. Set up a chili bar with chopped onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced scallions and jalapeños.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili

Grace Parisi

Anchos and chipotles give this yummy dish a double dose of chile flavor. One is mild and fruity (ancho) and the other is hot and smoky (chipotle). Fresh corn tortillas are pureed with the tomatoes, broth and chipotles, which thickens into a silky, luscious sauce as it cooks.

Classic Tater Tot Hotdish
Food Network
Classic Tater Tot Hotdish

Molly Yeh

The classic creamy and cheesy casserole gets a comfort food upgrade with a layer crunchy, crave-worthy Tater Tots.

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese
Food Network
Southern-Style Mac and Cheese

Kardea Brown

The game is tied, there are seconds left on the clock and it's fourth down. During this nail-biter, you're going to want to reach for the ultimate comfort food: mac and cheese.

Frito Pie
Zach Pagano
Frito Pie

Matt Abdoo

The best part is that this snack can be enjoyed right out of the bag for super easy cleanup after the show is over.

Pizza Spaghetti Pie
Casey Barber
Pizza Spaghetti Pie

Casey Barber

Pizza or pasta, pizza or pasta, decisions, decisions … with this pepperoni-studded spaghetti pie, why not have both? It's only fitting for the biggest game of the year.

Tex-Mex Hotdish
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Tex-Mex Hotdish

Derrell Smith

This recipe is a combination of Texas and Minnesota flavors in one delicious pan! The creamy Tater Tot-topped casserole is filled with zesty, exciting flavors but it so warming and comforting at the same time.

Drinks

Michelada Marias Beer Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Michelada Marias Beer Cocktail

Ingrid Hoffmann

The classic Mexican michelada is a drink that gives beer an kick of extra flavor. Feel free to add your own twist to it, like adding shot of tequila or tomato juice.

Ina Garten's Jalapeño Margarita
David Anderson / TODAY
Ina Garten's Jalapeño Margarita

Ina Garten

Spice your margaritas up with jalapeño-infused tequila. Make-ahead tip: Prep the entire cocktail mixture ahead of time and refrigerate it for up to six hours. Pour it over ice or shake it up with ice before serving.

Carson's Magical, Hangover-Curing Bloody Mary
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Carson's Magical, Hangover-Curing Bloody Mary

Carson Daly

Getting up early on Super Bowl Sunday? These drinks are perfect for those football-viewing parties that start early. And they might be just the hair of the dog you need the morning after the big game.

Apple Cider Mojitos
Alejandra Ramos
Apple Cider Mojitos

Alejandra Ramos

This is how to drink a mojito in the winter: local apple cider, warm winter spices like cinnamon and clove, fresh mint and limes.

Bourbon Slush
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Bourbon Slush

Elizabeth Heiskell

This drink is so subtle, it will quickly become your most favorite game day or party go-to cocktails. It couldn’t be any easier to make, plus it freezes beautifully.

Dark 'n' Stormy
Maureen Petrosky/TODAY
Dark 'n' Stormy

Maureen Petrosky

Bring more drama to the half time show! These gingery cocktails only have three ingredients and take just five minutes to whip up.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Touchdown Footballs
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Touchdown Footballs

Brandi Milloy

These cookies are almost to cute to eat. Almost.

Football Cupcakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Football Cupcakes

Brandi Milloy

These football-inspired treats make the perfect end to a game-day meal. Or just your night off right with something sweet.

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
TODAY
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Daphne Oz

Individual cookies are so overrated. Make one big one instead. And don't forget to serve it warm … with ice cream. Yum!

Nutella Brownies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Nutella Brownies

Nigella Lawson

You'll never see a plateful of anything go down so quickly. Rich Nutella makes fudgy brownies that much better.

Mini Oreo Football Truffles
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Mini Oreo Football Truffles

Brandi Milloy

Your Super Bowl party guests just might forget all about the big game once they taste these deliciously adorable truffles.

Salted Caramel Cannoli Dip
Courtesy Will Coleman
Salted Caramel Cannoli Dip

Will Coleman

The combination of the flaky, fried pastry dough, sweet and creamy ricotta and crunchy chocolate is impossible to beat — except maybe in dip form.

Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Jocelyn Delk Adams

A hidden layer of sweet, gooey caramel and a crunchy pretzel topping puts these brownies over the top.