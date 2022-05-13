Chef notes

Rotisserie chicken gets saucy and scrumptious in this time-saving recipe that gets its inspiration from sloppy Joes. While typical sloppy Joe recipes are comprised of ground beef, tomato sauce or ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and brown sugar, I take things in a healthier direction by using shredded rotisserie chicken and skipping the added sugar. I describe the flavor as a blend of sweet, savory, saucy and tangy. You can use your favorite type of mustard; I opt for yellow mustard to stay true to the signature recipe, but certainly Dijon, ground or spicy brown would all be great, too. And if you'd like it a bit sweeter, feel free to add a dash of maple syrup or even a squirt of ketchup. In my house, these are known as sloppy Joys!

Technique tip: Remove skin and shred chicken breasts into small pieces using your fingers. You'll get about 3 cups from a standard rotisserie chicken.