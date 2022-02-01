TODAY Books

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

33 practical hacks to get you through the end of summer — starting at $7

&quot;Bosh! on a Budget&quot;
"Bosh! on a Budget"

&quot;Before We Were Innocent&quot;
"Before We Were Innocent"

&quot;Snackable Bakes&quot;
"Snackable Bakes"

&quot;The Surfer and the Sage&quot;
"The Surfer and the Sage"

The Many Daughters of Afong Moy
"The Many Daughters of Afong Moy"

Read With Jenna Book Club

Read With Jenna Books Club Picks

Jamie Ford book for RWJ August pick
"The Many Daughters of Afong Moy," by Jamie Ford

"The Measure" by Nikki Erlick

The Impossible Things
“These Impossible Things” by Salma El-Wardany

"Remarkably Bright Creatures," by Shelby Van Pelt

"Memphis" by Tara M. Stringfellow

"Groundskeeping" by Lee Cole

These are the latest books being adapted to your TV screen or movie theater.

5 ways to raise an avid reader

How to get your kids reading, even over the summer.
Father and daughter reading book in living room at home
Father and daughter reading book in living room at home

Michelle Obama to publish a new book, 'The Light We Carry'

The former first lady described her new book, "The Light We Carry," as a collection of practices that she has used to stay grounded during times of uncertainty.
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama

5 books to read this summer, according to bestselling author Daniel Silva

Including a spy novel recommended by the master of spy fiction himself.

Gender fluidity is a part of Hawaiian culture. How a children's book is reclaiming that

"Ho'onani: Hula Warrior," a children's book based on a 2014 documentary, can help make conversations about gender identity easier to navigate.

The best beach reads of all time, according to authors

Featuring romances, hidden gems, classics — and a debate about what a beach read even is.
Beach Reading
Beach Reading

Publishers told me to make the funny kid in my book a boy, not a girl. I refused

As a kid, my funny voice was discouraged. I don't want that to happen to other girls.

Author James Patterson apologizes for saying white male writers are victims of 'racism'

The author made headlines for his recent comments to the Sunday Times.
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 8
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 8

See all 27 books picked for the Read With Jenna Jr. reading list

Turns out summer reading can be fun — if you have the right books.
Read With Jenna on the plaza
Read With Jenna on the plaza

30 LGBTQ books to read during Pride Month and beyond

Pick from heartwarming romances, inspiring memoirs and other best-selling reads.

The struggle to decide whether or not to have kids during a climate crisis

Author Britt Wray wrestles with the dilemma of whether or not to have children in her new book, "Generation Dread."