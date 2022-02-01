TODAY Books
What to read next
First Look: Excerpts
Books seen on TODAY
TODAY earns a commission on purchases through these links.
Bookshop / Bookshop
"Bosh! on a Budget"
$23.24
$24.99
Bookshop / Bookshop
"Before We Were Innocent"
$25.11
$27.00
Bookshop / Bookshop
"Snackable Bakes"
$26.04
$28.00
Bookshop / Bookshop
"The Surfer and the Sage"
$16.73
$17.99
Author Essays
Read With Jenna Books Club PicksSee her past picks
Jenna was not paid to mention these items and is unaffiliated with the authors and publishers. These books are simply some of her favorite reads. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
From page to screen
These are the latest books being adapted to your TV screen or movie theater.
Jenna Bush Hager’s production company to adapt first book for TV
Jenna Bush Hager opens up about the first project in development with her production company. She reveals the book “The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century” by Kirk W. Johnson will be turned into a series.