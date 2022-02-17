TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 medium yellow or red onion, chopped
- 3 large celery stalks, chopped
- 1 large red or orange bell pepper, chopped
- 2 large garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 (10-ounce) bag frozen corn
- 2 (15-ounce) cans Great Northern or cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup sour cream (optional)
- 2 large scallions
Fulfilled by
Chef notes
It can't get any easier than a recipe that requires tossing everything into a slow cooker and letting the wondrous device do its job. This satisfying chicken chili made with broth and white beans instead of a tomato-base is no exception.
Unlike many chili recipes, this one doesn't even ask home cooks to sauté or brown the chicken in advance. By setting the cooker to low, it slowly cooks the meat, broth and veggies to perfection until, after 8 hours of you living your life to the fullest, it's ready to be gently shredded with a simple stir. The result? A tender, fragrant, spicy yet delicately sweet and most of all comforting chili.
Want more shoppable family-friendly recipes? Get more recipe inspiration here.
Preparation1.
Preheat the slow cooker on low heat for 30 minutes while prepping the vegetables.2.
Add the chicken to the slow cooker, then stir in the onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, corn, beans, broth, salt, cumin, chili powder, oregano, thyme, and black pepper.3.
Cover and slow cook for 8 hours on low. Stir to shred the tender chicken into bite-size pieces.4.
For a creamier chili, stir in the sour cream just before serving, or serve as a topping with scallions if desired.