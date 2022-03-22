Join TODAY live on the Plaza!

Are you ready to experience the excitement of the TODAY broadcast LIVE in Rockefeller Center? The TODAY Plaza is welcoming fully vaccinated crowds, and you’re invited! Here’s everything you need to know to join us weekday mornings in New York City.

Please note: Reservations are not required to attend. The TODAY Plaza is first come, first served, until it reaches capacity.

When

Weekday mornings

Arrive between 6:15am-6:30am

Festivities conclude by 9:00am

Where

Rockefeller Plaza

35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues)

New York, NY 10112

What to bring

Proof of vaccination for each individual in your party (details below)

Valid photo ID for each individual in your party

Your best TODAY-themed posters

Note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and will be required to adhere to all applicable COVID-19 protocols. Please note “fully vaccinated” means at least fourteen (14) days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be a valid and approved digital pass or your physical vaccination card, which shows a FDA/CDC or WHO approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson). This will be required upon arrival. Guests that fail to provide proof of vaccination will not be admitted.

In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

Upcoming concerts & special events

Thomas Rhett – Tuesday, April 5

Request your fan passes here

Let us know you're coming

This form is an opportunity to share the reason for your visit, and to allow TODAY producers to reach out with any important alerts and reminders related to your visit, or future opportunities.

