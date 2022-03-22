Join TODAY live on the Plaza!

Are you ready to experience the excitement of the TODAY broadcast LIVE in Rockefeller Center? The TODAY Plaza is welcoming fully vaccinated crowds, and you’re invited! Here’s everything you need to know to join us weekday mornings in New York City.
Please note: Reservations are not required to attend. The TODAY Plaza is first come, first served, until it reaches capacity.
When
Weekday mornings
Arrive between 6:15am-6:30am
Festivities conclude by 9:00am
Where
- Rockefeller Plaza
- 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues)
- New York, NY 10112
What to bring
- Proof of vaccination for each individual in your party (details below)
- Valid photo ID for each individual in your party
- Your best TODAY-themed posters
Note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and will be required to adhere to all applicable COVID-19 protocols. Please note “fully vaccinated” means at least fourteen (14) days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be a valid and approved digital pass or your physical vaccination card, which shows a FDA/CDC or WHO approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson). This will be required upon arrival. Guests that fail to provide proof of vaccination will not be admitted.
In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.
Upcoming concerts & special events
- Thomas Rhett – Tuesday, April 5
- Request your fan passes here
Let us know you're coming
This form is an opportunity to share the reason for your visit, and to allow TODAY producers to reach out with any important alerts and reminders related to your visit, or future opportunities.
The TODAY Plaza is first come, first served until it reaches capacity.
FAQs
What can I expect to see during my visit?
The TODAY Plaza is directly outside of Studio 1A – and dubbed our “window on the world.” Guests are able to peek inside to observe the live TODAY broadcast. Cameras will feature the Plaza audience throughout the show, and our TODAY anchors plan to make an appearance outside during the broadcast.
What COVID-19 protocols are in place?
All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and will be required to adhere to all applicable COVID-19 protocols. Masks are currently not mandated for audience members on the Plaza. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.
What can/can’t I bring?
All guests will go through a security checkpoint upon arrival. Guests are welcome to bring beverages and snacks. Large items, such as luggage, are not permitted. TODAY reserves the right to deny admission at any time, for any reason.
What if I need accessibility or an accommodation?
Guests with disabilities should proceed to the front of the check-in line, and let the TODAY Plaza staff or security of their accessibility needs. For more information on accessibility at Rockefeller Center, please visit Accessibility & Inclusion at Rockefeller Center.
Are there seats on the Plaza?
Our TODAY broadcast is standing room only, and chairs cannot be provided. Guests requiring special accommodations should proceed to the front of the check-in line and alert the TODAY Plaza staff or security of their needs.
Are there restrooms on the Plaza?
There are no restrooms on the plaza. Guests are advised to use the restrooms prior to arrival, but in case of emergency, there are public restrooms on the concourse level of Rockefeller Center.
Does the Plaza happen rain or shine?
Our TODAY broadcast happens rain or shine. However, if inclement weather becomes especially challenging and/or dangerous, the outdoor portion of our show may be affected. Also, in the event of breaking news coverage, our regularly scheduled programming could be affected.
Are there options for coffee and breakfast nearby?
There are several cafés & restaurants around Rockefeller Center, in close proximity to the Plaza. The TODAY Plaza team can recommend a few options upon arrival, or you can plan ahead by exploring options in Rockefeller Center.
Where can I purchase a TODAY mug, and other NBC merchandise?
The Shop at NBC Studios is located inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza, not far from the TODAY Plaza. TODAY merchandise is available for purchase within the store or online.
Where can friends and family tune-in while I’m visiting?
Friends and family back home can tune into TODAY on NBC beginning at 7:00am local time.