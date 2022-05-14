IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

Top Diets of 2022

Mediterranean Diet SQUARE
Mediterranean diet

Eating Fettucine with roasted colorful vegetables and parsley pesto
Flexitarian diet

Dash Diet
DASH diet

MIND diet

Young woman in city apartment eating muesli breakfast whilst reading laptop
Noom

keto paleo zoodles bolognese: zucchini noodles with meat sauce and parmesan
Vegetarian diet

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Food
Volumetrics diet

Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer's quinoa salad and sangria pops will cool you down this summer

Keto meal plan: Vanilla-avocado smoothie, chicken faijtas, chili, peppermint smoothie

36 summer salads that'll brighten up your cookout spread

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES
Jake Gyllenhaal shares the one dish he cooks when he’s trying to impress someone

I tried 9 peanut butters and sometimes you just can’t beat a classic

Can’t touch your toes? These 4 stretches will help you get there

Joy Bauer's 2 rotisserie chicken dinners: Sliders and lettuce cups

3-ingredient healthy, kid-friendly snacks: Banana 'sushi' and froyo cups

Joy Bauer makes picnic-perfect recipes: Veggie hero and bruschetta pasta salad

21 cookie recipes that are healthy enough to eat for breakfast

Joy Bauer makes zucchini-carrot waffles with spicy maple syrup for Mother's Day

Joy Bauer fights fatigue with energy-boosting muffins and mocha frappé

This 1 exercise will tone your butt — and make you a better runner

Ramp up your cooking: How to use the wild onion while it's (briefly) in season

Joy Bauer makes salad exciting with 3 easy homemade dressings

Jennifer Garner singing to her vegetable garden
This video of Jennifer Garner singing to her vegetable garden is strangely soothing

Joy Bauer makes vegan tacos and fruit leather for Earth Day

Broc on! 32 broccoli recipes that are actually exciting

Joy Bauer makes muffin magic with matzo brei for Passover and egg cups for Easter

Spring Veggies
7 spring vegetables to buy now — and how to cook them

Calm the mind and heal the body with these alternative methods

