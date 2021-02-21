Heard it on TODAY

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 books to read if you enjoyed 'The Four Winds' by Kristin Hannah

Tuesday, February 23

President Biden marks 500,000 US lives lost to COVID-19, Ahmaud Arbrey's mother speaks out, Craig Melvin's new book, 'The Voice' 10 year anniversary

Tuesday, February 23

Did Jodie Foster bring Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers together? What she told TODAY

Tim Allen, Richard Karn weigh in on whether they'd do a 'Home Improvement' reboot

20 questions to consider after reading 'The Four Winds' by Kristin Hannah

'Celebrating our stories': New magazine is devoted to Black women in food

5 books to read if you enjoyed 'The Four Winds' by Kristin Hannah

Are you suffering from WFH burnout? Here are 3 signs

Dr. John Torres on Tiger Woods' injuries: 'The big concern was amputation'

6 ways to upgrade, organize and decorate your kitchen — for less than $20

Eddie Murphy says daughter starring in 'Coming 2 America' is a 'proud papa moment'

Interested in a book or album you saw on TODAY? Here's where to get it

Sheriff's deputy says Tiger Woods was unaware of 'how gravely he was injured' in crash

4 recipes from around that world that could help you live longer

Watch 2 lucky TODAY viewers get a stunning head-to-toe makeover

Use the TikTok tortilla hack to make chicken wraps and sweet crêpes

Craig Melvin announces new book 'Pops' and reveals the cover

The 6 bestsellers everyone was shopping this month — all under $50

'The Voice' turns 10! Carson Daly shares his favorite moments from the hit show

TODAY

4 recipes from around that world that could help you live longer

Use the TikTok tortilla hack to make chicken wraps and sweet crêpes

Lighten up sloppy Joes and spaghetti Bolognese with riced cauliflower

Muffin tin magic: Mac-and-cheese bites and chocolate-peanut butter cups

Valerie Bertinelli makes 4 of her go-to healthy weeknight recipes

Your kitchen conundrums, solved: How best to use your cooking appliances

Cook up classic New Orleans jambalaya and beignets to celebrate Mardi Gras

Broccoli chicken divan is the comforting casserole your weeknight needs

Satisfy the peanut butter lover in your life with these Valentine's Day desserts

Celebrate Lunar New Year with crispy spring rolls and saucy stir-fried noodles

Giada brightens up pasta salad and focaccia with fresh fruit

Treat your Valentine to steak frites and chocolate mousse

Adam Richman makes his mom's spinach pie and turns the leftovers into lasagna

Celebrate the Super Bowl with Buccaneers bites and Chiefs chow

Up your snack game with shrimp cocktail and charred broccoli

Serve Cuban-inspired nachos, soda-glazed wings and more for the Super Bowl

Joy Bauer shares her recipe for the easiest, creamiest Buffalo chicken dip ever

Start your morning off strong with a granola, coconut yogurt and berry breakfast bowl

Cook up 1 big pot of beans to make 2 fresh and filling dinners

Super Bowl Snack-It Bracket: Which football food came out on top?

Monday, February 22

FAA grounds some Boeing 777, SpaceX Inspiration member, woman who received face transplant, Charlie Macksey, toll of the pandemic

02:09

FAA grounds some Boeing 777 aircraft after engine caught fire

02:34

Boeing 777 fan blade failure has happened before, expert says

02:10

US reaches 500,000 coronavirus deaths amid debate over herd immunity

02:11

‘I think we have turned a corner’ on coronavirus, doctor says

02:15

Thousands are still without power and safe water in Texas

01:03

Hot air balloon forced to land in water after sudden plunge

02:49

Civilian member of SpaceX Inspiration 4 crew revealed exclusively on TODAY

03:01

Meet the new civilian member of the SpaceX Inspiration 4 crew

02:41

After Meghan Markle and Harry announce official departure, royal family reacts

01:48

School board members caught on hot mic mocking parents

00:41

Young boy draws a loving tribute to his brother

04:52

Houston food banks are in disaster mode: Learn how you can help

01:46

David Letterman surprises Drew Barrymore on special birthday edition of talk show

05:37

Woman who received face transplant meets donor’s family

04:33

Meet Charlie Mackesy, inspiring British author and illustrator

03:58

As US tops 500,000 coronavirus deaths, reflections on a grim milestone

Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial, winter weather alerts, Kenan Thompson on Sunday Sitdown

02:02

More than 14 million without clean water in Texas

02:11

Plane scatters huge pieces of debris after engine explodes midflight

02:05

Biden urges GOP to back COVID-19 relief bill: ‘We invest in people’

02:35

Chuck Todd: COVID-19 relief will pass ‘with or without Republican support’

04:44

What could the disaster in Texas mean for the future of energy in the US?

07:49

Willie Nelson is reimagining Frank Sinatra hits for his new album

03:50

Women who’ve made Gee’s Bend quilts are finally receiving their due

04:50

Shirtless ice skater in Amsterdam falls face first through frozen canal

01:04

Cowboy in Texas smiles with Sunday TODAY mug

New questions in Trump's 2nd impeachment trial, new school reopening guidelines, 'Jeopardy!' champion dies

02:33

Millions in Texas desperate for water as calls for accountability grow

05:16

Climate advisor Gina McCarthy on lessons learned from Texas power grid failure

03:11

House Democrats unveil COVID-19 relief bill that includes direct payments

02:15

Winter weather delays shipments of 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

00:42

Suspect arrested after stealing pizza delivery driver’s car with family inside

00:31

2nd mother-son pair arrested in connection to Capitol riot

04:14

Meet 1 courier traveling hundreds of miles to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to rural areas

02:00

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West after nearly 7 years of marriage

00:27

Beyoncé releases new clothing line called Icy Park

00:47

Ella Emhoff makes her modeling debut at NY Fashion Week

00:42

NASA releases new images from Perseverance rover after Mars landing

00:47

Bomb squad unexpectedly rescues a bag full of kittens

02:46

Entire school board resigns after members caught disparaging parents

Friday, February 19

Mayor of Austin, Texas on health crisis, Sen. Ted Cruz faces backlash, NASA rover lands on Mars, Meghan and Harry won't return to royal family, Wolfgang Van Halen talks new music

02:29

Millions of Texans face health crisis due to lack of power and water

04:03

Mayor of Austin, Texas: ‘We were not prepared for cold temperatures’

02:42

Biden administration agrees to nuclear talks with Iran

01:52

COVID-19 cases drop amid new concerns about variant strains

00:25

New study show pregnant women may be at higher risk for COVID-19 infection

01:24

Brutal winter weather causes treacherous conditions across US

02:27

Sen. Ted Cruz faces backlash over trip to Mexico during Texas crisis

00:28

TV crew is robbed at gunpoint on camera

03:02

NASA lands Perseverance rover on Mars

03:18

NASA administrator: Perseverance landing was ‘pretty nerve-racking’

01:03

Scratch-off ticket reveals baby is on the way

02:37

Former Sen. Bob Dole has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer

02:20

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won’t return to royal family

00:54

Dolly Parton to Tennessee lawmakers: Don’t put up a statue of me

00:54

Male stars of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reunite

00:39

Celebrity couples will help hand out Golden Globes

00:57

Willie Nelson tells Willie Geist how he wrote ‘On the Road Again’

04:30

Meghan Markle and Harry chose to leave royal family, says commentator

06:22

Amid brutal cold and outages, Texans step up to help their neighbors

02:59

Wolfgang Van Halen talks about new music and his late father Eddie

04:55

Wolfgang Van Halen performs new song ‘Distance’ on TODAY

Thursday, February 18

Millions in Texas still without power, NASA rover to land on Mars, vaccine 101, TODAY viewers give back, Valerie Bertinelli's easy recipes

05:11

Millions still without power in Texas amid more brutal winter weather

01:41

Winter weather is closing vaccination centers and delaying distribution

02:17

Mixed messaging on reopening schools frustrates families and educators

02:02

NY Gov. Cuomo’s handling of nursing home deaths is under investigation

04:25

NASA rover is due to land on Mars Thursday

00:24

Mount Etna puts on a show with series of eruptions

03:39

Freezing temperatures threaten endangered sea turtles in Texas

05:22

What you can (and shouldn’t) do once you’ve been vaccinated

01:10

Drew Barrymore opens up to Savannah Guthrie about being a mom

02:04

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, admitted to hospital

06:49

Valerie Bertinelli makes roasted cod with cashew-coconut topping

04:30

TODAY viewer reaches out to help Atlanta woman after seeing her story

01:22

TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and older), plus an 80th anniversary: Feb. 18, 2021

Wednesday, February 17

Deadly winter blast, President Biden's town hall, Vice President Kamala Harris on TODAY, mass vaccination centers open

04:18

Tiger Woods ‘awake, responsive and recovering’ after rollover car crash

04:45

First responder talks about Tiger Woods’ accident: ‘He seemed calm’

03:03

Tiger Woods ‘might not get mobility back,’ Dr. John Torres says

01:51

Top officials say they didn’t see FBI warnings of calls for violence on Jan. 6

02:09

Vaccine makers pledge to boost supply after sluggish rollout

03:33

Tiger Woods’ accident comes after his recovery from scandal and injury

04:34

Tiger Woods’ horrific accident ‘was more like a NASCAR event,’ Mike Tirico says

02:16

Florida officials issue stern warnings as spring break approaches

00:55

Tina Turner is subject of new HBO documentary: Take an advance look

00:45

’13 Going on 30’ stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reunite

00:32

Mandy Moore has a new baby boy: See the photo

05:40

Could Zoom be taking a toll on your mental health?

05:48

Kids learn outdoors even in cold weather at this ‘forest kindergarten’

05:12

Eddie Murphy talks to Al Roker about ‘Coming 2 America’ and his legacy

