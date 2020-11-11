Food
4 recipes from around that world that could help you live longer
Unsurprisingly, people from these places eat plant-based diets.
Want to eat more fish? These are the healthiest picks
With plenty of omega-3 fatty acids and lots of nutrients, seafood is a healthy protein but not all fish are created equal.
Use the TikTok tortilla hack to make chicken wraps and sweet crêpes
This genius folding technique layers the ingredients evenly throughout the wrap.
McDonald’s aims to diversify leadership, seeks gender parity by 2030
McDonald’s is committing to diversify its senior leadership roles by 2025 by promoting more women and historically underrepresented groups.
Local restaurants and organizations work together to feed Texans amid power outages
Local organizations and restaurants are working to help get warm meals to Texans in need during record cold weather and dangerous power outages.