Chef notes

If you've never marinated pork in root beer before, prepare to experience the ultimate pairing of flavors. The sugary, somewhat acidic root beer acts as a tenderizer and after cooking it with the pork, low and slow, for a long period of time, this is a melt in your mouth combination. During Mardi Gras, we cut these po'boys up into small sandwiches and bring them out with us on the parade routes to keep us satiated throughout the festivities.

Special equipment: Dutch Oven (can use a slow-cooker if you don't have a Dutch Oven, and cook the ingredients on the stovetop before cooking in the slow cooker for 4 hours).

Swap option: Can substitute beef chuck roll for pork butt.