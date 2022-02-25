Ingredients
- 4 pounds boneless pork butt
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 3 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1½ teaspoons cracked black pepper
- 1 (24-ounce) bottle root beer (Barq's or brand of choice)
- 1 tablespoon root beer extract
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce (optional)
- 1 large loaf French bread or several hoagie buns
- 8 slices Swiss cheese
- Bread and butter pickles, thinly sliced
Chef notes
If you've never marinated pork in root beer before, prepare to experience the ultimate pairing of flavors. The sugary, somewhat acidic root beer acts as a tenderizer and after cooking it with the pork, low and slow, for a long period of time, this is a melt in your mouth combination. During Mardi Gras, we cut these po'boys up into small sandwiches and bring them out with us on the parade routes to keep us satiated throughout the festivities.
Special equipment: Dutch Oven (can use a slow-cooker if you don't have a Dutch Oven, and cook the ingredients on the stovetop before cooking in the slow cooker for 4 hours).
Swap option: Can substitute beef chuck roll for pork butt.
Preparation
For the Pork:1.
Season pork butt with salt and pepper.2.
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium heat, add canola oil and sear pork for 8 minutes each side.3.
Add garlic, root beer, root beer extract and vinegar. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat to low.4.
Cook for 4 hours until pork is fork tender. Remove meat from pot.5.
Ladle off all the fat until no more remains. Add sugar and Tabasco to braising liquid.6.
Reduce liquid until there is about 3/4 cup left.7.
Add pork back to liquid and keep warm.
For the Sandwich:8.
Divide bread evenly into eight slices.9.
Put hot pork on bottom bread10.
Top each sandwich with a slice of cheese and pickles.