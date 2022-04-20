This simple and incredibly flavorful recipe for homemade chicken gyros comes together in less than 30 minutes. The beauty of this iconic Greek dish is that it draws upon ingredients that, when combined, create the most juicy, bright and refreshing notes. Instead of waiting for hours for spit-cooked meat, the thin chicken breast grills up in no time. Topped with crisp lettuce, sweet tomatoes and fresh cucumber tzatziki sauce, these sandwiches will be a true hero at dinnertime.

Preparation

1.

In a large bowl, combine marinade ingredients and mix well.

2.

Butterfly the chicken breasts by cutting the breast horizontally. Lay the chicken breast out flat and cover with saran wrap. Pound out the chicken with a meat mallet until ¼-inch thick.

3.

Add chicken to marinade and stir to combine. Let sit for 10 minutes, making sure the meat is well covered.

4.

Shred the cucumber on a box grater and toss with salt. Allow to sit for at least 5 minutes.

5.

In a medium bowl, mix the yogurt, lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil, garlic and dill. Wrap cucumber in cheesecloth or paper towel and squeeze to remove excess water. Add cucumber to sauce and stir to combine. Refrigerate before serving.

6.

Spray a grill pan with nonstick cooking spray. Remove chicken from bowl, shake off excess marinade and place on hot grill pan. Discard remaining marinade.

7.

Cook chicken until juices run clear, about 4 minutes on each side. Do not move the chicken to ensure grill marks. Remove chicken from pan and allow to rest on a cutting board for 5 to 10 minutes.

10.

Place halved pita bread on the grill and cook for about 2 minutes, until just warmed through.

11.

After chicken rests, cut into ½-inch-wide strips.

12.

Stuff pita pockets with chicken, sauce and toppings. Serve and enjoy!