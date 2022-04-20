Technique tip: The starch in this recipe provides the necessary crunch that the falafel otherwise wouldn't have due to the use of canned chickpeas rather than soaked chickpeas.

Buffalo wings are one of my favorite foods. I actually have a framed photograph of buffalo wings that hangs above my bed. Half of my family lives in Israel so Middle Eastern cuisine is also a big inspiration to me. This recipe is a combination of two of my favorite foods and it's a great weeknight meal that comes together in about 30 minutes. If you have a little more time, you can also bake the falafel.

Preparation

1.

Make the Buffalo sauce: In a small saucepan, combine hot sauce, butter and 2 teaspoons garlic powder over medium heat, whisking occasionally until the butter melts and the mixture is smooth. Set aside.

2.

Prepare a wire-rack lined baking sheet or paper towel-lined baking sheet.

3.

Add drained chickpeas to the food processor and pulse until they reach the consistency of ground nuts. Pour into a large bowl.

4.

In the same food processor, combine fresh garlic, 1/2 cup parsley, roughly chopped shallot (reserving the minced for later), 2 teaspoons of the garlic powder, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and pepper, and pulse until finely chopped, scraping down the sides of the processor as needed. Transfer to the bowl with the chickpeas and delicately toss with a rubber spatula to combine.

5.

Sprinkle 1/2 cup cornstarch, baking powder, salt and freshly ground black pepper into the bowl and delicately mix until just combined. Do not press the mixture too hard or the falafel will lose its lighter texture. Portion and roll the dough into 1-ounce balls (about 2 tablespoons) and, using the palm of your hand, lightly flatten into pucks. (Optional: If the falafel is looking very moist, place the remaining 1/2 cup cornstarch into a shallow bowl and coat the falafel in the cornstarch. If the falafel is dry, this step is not necessary).

6.

Heat about 2 inches of oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat about 2 minutes or until shimmering. Delicately lower the falafel balls into the oil, about an inch apart and fry 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Remove from the oil and transfer to the prepared baking sheet to drain. Season with salt while still warm from frying.

7.

Prepare the creamy dill sauce: In a medium bowl, combine the yogurt, 2 tablespoons of water, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, minced shallot (about 1 tablespoon), fresh dill, the zest of 1 lemon and the juice of half the lemon. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

8.

Prepare the carrot salad: Using a vegetable peeler or a mandolin slicer, peel carrots lengthwise into long ribbons. Toss carrots, julienned pickles and remaining parsley together in a large bowl. Squeeze reserved lemon half over the top of the vegetables and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat.

9.

Use a pastry brush to coat both sides of the falafel in Buffalo sauce. Serve immediately with warmed pita, creamy dill sauce and crunchy vegetables.