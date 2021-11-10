IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brazilian-Style Collard Greens

Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Dr. Jessica B. Harris
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds (about 4 small bunches) collard greens
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 5 large cloves garlic, or to taste, coarsely chopped

    The traditional Southern preparation for collards demands hours of cooking time and often depends on smoked meat of some sort for seasoning. With my couve variant, I realized that the now transformed dish was simple enough to even prepare on a busy weeknight. The only time factor is preparing the greens and, if necessary, the cutting can be done the day before kept in the refrigerator with a damp (moist) paper towel.

    Wash and pick through the collard greens, discarding any discolored leaves.

    Remove the thick central stems, working carefully to leave the leaves intact at the top.

    Working in small batches, stack the leaves on top of each other and tightly roll them lengthwise.

    Cut each roll crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick strips.

    Fluff the ribbons with your hands and transfer them to a large colander; rinse well and drain thoroughly.

    Meanwhile, in a large, heavy-bottomed skillet, warm the olive oil over medium heat.

    Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly until very fragrant, about 1 minute.

    Add the collard greens and cook, stirring often to make sure the garlic doesn't burn, about 5 minutes.

    Add 2 tablespoons of water, cover and cook until the greens are softened, but retain their bright green color, for 2 to 3 minutes; serve immediately.

