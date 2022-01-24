IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 17 bestsellers are must-haves for winter — and start at $8

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili

Courtesy Matt Armendariz
Gaby Dalkin
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced
  • 1 large red onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • cups vegetable stock
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can fire roasted diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup dried quinoa
  • 4 teaspoons lime juice
  • avocado, cilantro, crema and grated cheese, to serve (optional)

    • Chef notes

    This is my go-to vegetarian dinner. It's so easy, everyone loves it (including meat eaters), and it makes for excellent leftovers.

    Technique tip: Use a heavy bottom pot for optimum results.

    Swap option: Add any kind of beans you prefer! Or add in some shredded chicken for extra protein.

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat a large heavy bottom pot with the oil over medium-high heat. Add the sweet potato and onion and cook for about 5 minutes, until the onion is softened. Add the garlic, chili powder, chipotle, cumin and salt and stir to combine.

    2.

    Add the stock, tomatoes, black beans and quinoa and bring the mixture to a boil. Stir to incorporate. Cover the pot and reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes until the quinoa is fully cooked and the sweet potatoes are soft and the entire mixture is thick like a chili. Add the lime juice and remove the pot from the heat. Season with salt as needed.

    3.

    Garnish with avocado, cilantro, crema or cheese before serving.

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodDinnerOne potTODAY TableVegetarianEntrées

