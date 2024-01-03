IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Lee Biegel turns fast-food favorites into salads

Pizza and cheeseburgers get the salad treatment.
By Katie Lee Biegel

Author and cooking show host Katie Lee Biegel is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to turn two of her favorite fast-food comfort foods into fresh and crispy salads. She shows us how to make pizza salad with pepperoni on a crispy crust and beefy cheeseburger salad with sesame seed bun croutons.

Pizza Salad
Pizza Salad

Katie Lee Biegel

This recipe because packs so much flavor. I love a pizza parlor-style salad, and piling it on top of a pizza crust — topped with crispy pepperoni — is beyond. I could probably eat the whole thing by myself. The dressing is to die for, so don't skip it!

Cheeseburger Salad
Cheeseburger Salad

Katie Lee Biegel

When I go to In-N-Out, I like to order one regular burger and one Protein-Style burger (no bun; it's wrapped in lettuce instead). I love the crunch of iceberg with a burger, so this is the perfect combo, and the burger bun croutons give just enough bun action.

