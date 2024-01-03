Katie Lee Biegel turns fast-food favorites into salads

Author and cooking show host Katie Lee Biegel is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to turn two of her favorite fast-food comfort foods into fresh and crispy salads. She shows us how to make pizza salad with pepperoni on a crispy crust and beefy cheeseburger salad with sesame seed bun croutons.

This recipe because packs so much flavor. I love a pizza parlor-style salad, and piling it on top of a pizza crust — topped with crispy pepperoni — is beyond. I could probably eat the whole thing by myself. The dressing is to die for, so don't skip it!

When I go to In-N-Out, I like to order one regular burger and one Protein-Style burger (no bun; it's wrapped in lettuce instead). I love the crunch of iceberg with a burger, so this is the perfect combo, and the burger bun croutons give just enough bun action.

If you like those sensational salad recipes, you should also try these: