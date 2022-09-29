IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gaby Dalkin makes chicken parm meatballs and cheesy hamburger pasta

Keep dinner comforting with these easy, comforting dinners that the whole family will love.
Matt Armendariz
/ Source: TODAY
By Gaby Dalkin

Food blogger, author and chef Gaby Dalkin is joining the TODAY Food team to share a couple of her favorite comforting family-friendly recipes from her new cookbook, "What's Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy: Recipes for Zero Stress Deliciousness." She shows us how to make cheesy hamburger pasta and mozzarella-stuffed chicken meatballs.

Hamburger Helper Pasta
Matt Armendariz
Hamburger Helper Pasta

Gaby Dalkin

I was a Hamburger Helper and Rice-a-Roni kinda kid — I mean, IYKYK. Or even if you don't, this dish will make up for all the lost years when you were deprived of the ultimate meaty, creamy casserole supper. This version elevates things a bit with chives and plenty of black pepper for freshness and depth, plus chopped tomatoes instead of crushed because I love the big chunks. It's like a big hug in a bowl.

Chicken Parm Meatballs
Matt Armendariz
Chicken Parm Meatballs

Gaby Dalkin

Everyone's favorite recipe from my website felt like it needed a moment in print. These meatballs are everything you love about chicken Parm but in smaller bite-size form. They're moist, flavorful, quick to come together, and delicious whether you're tossing them with pasta or tucking them into a sub. You can stretch them all week as multi-purpose leftovers, and they even freeze well. What can I say? It's truly one of my favorite recipes of all time.

Gaby Dalkin