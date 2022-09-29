Gaby Dalkin makes chicken parm meatballs and cheesy hamburger pasta

Food blogger, author and chef Gaby Dalkin is joining the TODAY Food team to share a couple of her favorite comforting family-friendly recipes from her new cookbook, "What's Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy: Recipes for Zero Stress Deliciousness." She shows us how to make cheesy hamburger pasta and mozzarella-stuffed chicken meatballs.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

I was a Hamburger Helper and Rice-a-Roni kinda kid — I mean, IYKYK. Or even if you don't, this dish will make up for all the lost years when you were deprived of the ultimate meaty, creamy casserole supper. This version elevates things a bit with chives and plenty of black pepper for freshness and depth, plus chopped tomatoes instead of crushed because I love the big chunks. It's like a big hug in a bowl.

Everyone's favorite recipe from my website felt like it needed a moment in print. These meatballs are everything you love about chicken Parm but in smaller bite-size form. They're moist, flavorful, quick to come together, and delicious whether you're tossing them with pasta or tucking them into a sub. You can stretch them all week as multi-purpose leftovers, and they even freeze well. What can I say? It's truly one of my favorite recipes of all time.

