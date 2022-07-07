IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mexican Hot Dog

SERVINGS
6
Ashton Keefe
Ingredients

  • 6 hot dog buns
  • 6 all-beef hot dogs
  • 3 ripe avocados
  • 1 jalapeño, sliced (if you like it spicy), minced with seeds and piths removed (if you don't)
  • 1 juicy lemon or 3 limes, juiced
  • teaspoons salt
  • Grilled Mexican Street Corn Salad (recipe linked above)
  • cotija cheese, to garnish

Chef notes

I love this recipe because it combines all my favorite things about summer recipes: guacamole, hot dogs and Mexican street corn. This is a quick guac, so don't stress about making it perfect, and the corn relish doubles as a stand-alone salad. You'll eat it by the spoonful.

Get the recipe: Grilled Mexican Street Corn Salad

Preparation

1.

Split and grill buns and dogs until desired level of doneness.

2.

In a medium bowl, mash together avocados, jalapeño and citrus juice. Season with salt.

3.

To dress dogs, equally divide buns with avocado smash and top with dogs. Garnish with Mexican Street Corn Salad and cotija cheese.

Recipe Tags

AmericanMexicanComfort FoodGrillingSummerTailgatingEntrées

