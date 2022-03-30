Hummus quite arguably might be the most popular condiment in the world. There are so many store-bought options but seeing as how simple it could be, why not make your own. The hummus we sell at both Shuka and Shukette are totally different in texture and the way we dress them. Make this recipe your own and dazzle your friends and family.

In a 14-cup food processor, blend the chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and olive oil until smooth.

With the machine running, add the water in a slow, steady stream until you reach the desired consistency; you may not use all the water.

Season with salt, to taste.

To serve, transfer to a bowl and create some waves using a spoon; drizzle the top with some olive oil and garnish with a sprinkling of za'atar.

Store in an airtight container with olive oil drizzled on top for up to 4 days.