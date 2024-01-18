The NFL announces the pregame performers for the 2024 Super Bowl

Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will be warming up the Super Bowl audience for Usher's headlining performance.

The NFL named the country singer, Malone and Day as this year's Super Bowl pregame entertainment on Jan. 18.

McEntire will perform the national anthem, Malone will sing "America The Beautiful" and Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Black national anthem.

They will each be accompanied by American Sign Language performers in Daniel Durant of "CODA," model Anjel Pinero and actor Shaheem Sanchez, respectively.

Usher was announced as the halftime performer in September. It will mark his first time with the lead gig, though he did perform at the Super Bowl in 2011 when the Black Eyed Peas headlined.

The game will be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 between two yet-to-be-decided NFL playoff teams. CBS will broadcast the game.

McEntire said on X that performing on football's biggest stage is "historic."

"I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time!" the country legend wrote.

Day thanked God for the opportunity.

"Peace & Blessings!!! Performing the Anthem at the Super Bowl yall! Grateful! Thank You God," the singer and actor said on X. "See you on February 11th."

The halftime headliner previously told TODAY.com that leading the Super Bowl's entertainment after the first half of the game comes with one major adjustment: time constraints.

“Now think about this,” he told TODAY.com in November, “those 12 minutes (of this interview), that’s how long the Super Bowl moment’s going to be. I got to put all that in those magic 13 minutes.”

He said one of his teen sons has helped him build a set list. (Cast your vote here for what Usher should perform.)

“He’s giving me some really good suggestions,” Usher said. “He’s quiet about other things, but not quiet about music.”

Perhaps the most highly anticipated potential moment of his performance will be if he serenades anyone, which became a staple during his Las Vegas residency. Usher previously told TODAY.com that he may serenade Taylor Swift if she's in the house to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The team is currently competing in the NFL playoffs and are the defending champs.

“If her boyfriend makes it, definitely, she’s going to be there,” Usher said when asked if he expects Swift to attend.

“I mean, she could be one person that I serenade,” he added.