IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vote for your favorite football food in TODAY's Game Time Tailgating Bracket

The Best, Easiest Deviled Eggs

RATE THIS RECIPE
(11)
Courtesy Elena Besser
Elena Besser
RATE THIS RECIPE
(11)

Ingredients

  • 5 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
  • 1 teaspoon vinegar (apple cider, Champagne or white wine)
  • 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • smoked paprika, for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill and chives, for garnish (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I think deviled eggs are a classic appetizer for any gathering at any time of year. My favorite tricks to make them extra special are adding a tad of vinegar for punch and some curry powder for warmth. This is my go-to when I need to bring something to a gathering but am short on time.

    Technique tip: Deviled egg components can be made up to two days in advance of serving.

    Swap option: Swap yellow mustard for Dijon.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Delicately lower eggs into the boiling water and cook for 11 to 12 minutes. Once cooked, transfer to an ice bath to cool for 5 minutes. Crack eggs on a flat surface and peel off shells, using a small spoon to help remove the shells, as necessary.

    2.

    Halve the eggs and separate the yolks from the whites. Place the yolks into a large bowl and mash with a whisk or fork until crumbled. Add mayo, mustard, vinegar and curry powder. Season with salt and pepper and whisk to combine until light and fluffy.

    3.

    Place the yolk mixture into a zip-top bag or piping bag and pipe into the wells of the egg whites.

    4.

    Top with paprika and optional fresh herbs and enjoy!

    The Best, Easiest Deviled Eggs

    Chef Elena Besser shares advice on cooking with eggs

    Sept. 7, 202105:16

    Recipe Tags

    BrunchEasterEasyEntertainingQuickAppetizersHors d'Oeuvres

    More AppetizersSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Pretzel Bites

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa