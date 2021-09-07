Ingredients
Chef notes
I think deviled eggs are a classic appetizer for any gathering at any time of year. My favorite tricks to make them extra special are adding a tad of vinegar for punch and some curry powder for warmth. This is my go-to when I need to bring something to a gathering but am short on time.
Technique tip: Deviled egg components can be made up to two days in advance of serving.
Swap option: Swap yellow mustard for Dijon.
Preparation1.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Delicately lower eggs into the boiling water and cook for 11 to 12 minutes. Once cooked, transfer to an ice bath to cool for 5 minutes. Crack eggs on a flat surface and peel off shells, using a small spoon to help remove the shells, as necessary.2.
Halve the eggs and separate the yolks from the whites. Place the yolks into a large bowl and mash with a whisk or fork until crumbled. Add mayo, mustard, vinegar and curry powder. Season with salt and pepper and whisk to combine until light and fluffy.3.
Place the yolk mixture into a zip-top bag or piping bag and pipe into the wells of the egg whites.4.
Top with paprika and optional fresh herbs and enjoy!