Technique tip: Deviled egg components can be made up to two days in advance of serving.

I think deviled eggs are a classic appetizer for any gathering at any time of year. My favorite tricks to make them extra special are adding a tad of vinegar for punch and some curry powder for warmth. This is my go-to when I need to bring something to a gathering but am short on time.

Preparation

1.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Delicately lower eggs into the boiling water and cook for 11 to 12 minutes. Once cooked, transfer to an ice bath to cool for 5 minutes. Crack eggs on a flat surface and peel off shells, using a small spoon to help remove the shells, as necessary.

2.

Halve the eggs and separate the yolks from the whites. Place the yolks into a large bowl and mash with a whisk or fork until crumbled. Add mayo, mustard, vinegar and curry powder. Season with salt and pepper and whisk to combine until light and fluffy.

3.

Place the yolk mixture into a zip-top bag or piping bag and pipe into the wells of the egg whites.

4.

Top with paprika and optional fresh herbs and enjoy!