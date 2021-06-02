The House of Xtravaganza was founded in 1982 and was famous in the New York City ballroom scene for its jaw-droppingly elegant looks. So, I was inspired to create something unconventional but still classic. I played around with all of the usual components — the bun, cheese, bacon and condiments — taking them to the next level. Life is a bit more fun when you break the rules, and this Double Cheeseburger recipe does just that. With double the cheese, a thick and juicy patty piled high with sweet and spicy candied bacon and a tomato-y jam, this is a burger that is just as Xtra as the House of Xtravangza itself.

Preparation

For the candied bacon:

1.

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

2.

In a small bowl, mix the brown sugar, black pepper, chili flakes, garlic powder and paprika.

3.

Place the bacon onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and coat evenly with the brown sugar mixture.

4.

Bake for 15 minutes, or until the bacon is golden-brown. Once finished baking, remove from the parchment paper and place on a wire rack or paper towel-lined plate to cool completely.

For the caramelized balsamic, tomato and onion jam:

Place a medium saucepan over medium-low heat and add in the olive oil to heat. Add in the red onions, tomatoes, garlic, balsamic glaze and kosher salt. Stir together as you cook down the onions and tomatoes for 20 minutes. Once the onions and tomatoes have caramelized and taken on a jam-like consistency, remove from heat and cool completely. Set aside for later use or refrigerate for up to 7 days.

For the blue cheese spread:

In a medium bowl, mix the blue cheese, chives and mayo. Once thoroughly combined, set aside for later use or refrigerate for up to 7 days.

For the cheese-crusted buns:

Place a large non-stick skillet over medium heat and add in the shredded cheese over the bottom of the pan. Add in the buns on top of the cheese and cook for 3-5 minutes or until the cheese begins to look golden-brown.

Remove the buns from the pan and place them onto a cooling rack to cool completely.

For the burgers:

1.

In a large bowl, mix the ground beef with salt and pepper. Form into four 4-ounce patties.

2.

Preheat the grill or a skillet to medium heat (approximately 350-400 F).

3.

Cook the patties for 3-4 minutes on each side for a medium burger. Once finished cooking, remove from the grill or pan and allow to rest for 5-8 minutes.

To serve:

Place the burgers on the buns and assemble with the candied bacon, tomato and onion jam and blue cheese spread, and top with the cheese-crusted bun.