Ingredients
Chef notes
This is one of my favorite snacks because it packs all the sweet and savory flavors of Hawaiian pizza into a tiny sandwich. What's not to love?
Technique tip: Drain the pineapple beforehand so that there's less water once you go to bake them.
Swap option: Feel free to leave out pineapple if you don't like cooked fruit.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 375 F.2.
Cut the sheet of Hawaiian rolls in half crosswise and set top half aside.3.
Place bottom half of rolls in baking dish.4.
To the bottom half of rolls, add (in this order) half the pizza sauce, ham, cheese, pineapple and the remaining half of pizza sauce.5.
Place top half of rolls on top.6.
Melt butter in pan with garlic until fragrant.7.
Brush garlic-butter mixture over top of rolls and bake in the oven for 15 minutes.