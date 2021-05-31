You can’t beat a classic when it comes to barbecue. All these traditionally St. Louis-style ribs need is a simple rub and spicy-sweet glaze to complement the fall-off-the-bone tender meat.

Preparation

1.

Rub ribs with grapeseed oil and season front and back of ribs with your favorite rub. Allow rub to sweat into ribs for 20 minutes.

2.

Get smoker set up with wood/charcoal of choice; set coals one side of grill and preheat to 275 F.

3.

Set ribs in grill on indirect heat and maintain 275 F while the ribs cook for 1½ hours or until rub sets on the ribs to the point where the rub can't be scratched off (internal temperature should be between 156-165 F).

4.

Remove ribs then and place on a large sheet of aluminum foil. Sprinkle the ribs with the brown sugar, butter and apple juice and wrap tightly in the foil.

5.

Set foil packet back on the grill for 1 hour until the internal temperature reaches 202 F.

6.

In a bowl, mix together the barbecue sauce and apple jelly until well-combined.

7.

Remove rib from grill and remove the foil wrap. Place on cutting board cut-side down in between the bones and glaze ribs with the barbecue-apply jelly mixture.