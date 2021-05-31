IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

St. Louis-Style Ribs

RATE THIS RECIPE
(38)
Phil Johnson
Phil Johnson
RATE THIS RECIPE
(38)

Ingredients

  • St. Louis cut pork spareribs
  • grapeseed oil
  • your favorite rib rub, to coat
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 6 tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 cup apple juice
  • 2 cups barbecue sauce
  • 1/4 cup apple jelly

    • Chef notes

    You can’t beat a classic when it comes to barbecue. All these traditionally St. Louis-style ribs need is a simple rub and spicy-sweet glaze to complement the fall-off-the-bone tender meat.

    Preparation

    1.

    Rub ribs with grapeseed oil and season front and back of ribs with your favorite rub. Allow rub to sweat into ribs for 20 minutes.

    2.

    Get smoker set up with wood/charcoal of choice; set coals one side of grill and preheat to 275 F.

    3.

    Set ribs in grill on indirect heat and maintain 275 F while the ribs cook for 1½ hours or until rub sets on the ribs to the point where the rub can't be scratched off (internal temperature should be between 156-165 F).

    4.

    Remove ribs then and place on a large sheet of aluminum foil. Sprinkle the ribs with the brown sugar, butter and apple juice and wrap tightly in the foil.

    5.

    Set foil packet back on the grill for 1 hour until the internal temperature reaches 202 F.

    6.

    In a bowl, mix together the barbecue sauce and apple jelly until well-combined.

    7.

    Remove rib from grill and remove the foil wrap. Place on cutting board cut-side down in between the bones and glaze ribs with the barbecue-apply jelly mixture.

    St. Louis-Style Ribs

    Grill up the perfect ribs with Phil 'The Grill' Johnson

    May 31, 202104:03

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEntertainingFourth of JulyGrillingSummerTailgatingEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice