Amazon essentials our editors use every day — starting at $7

If you think Shop TODAY editors and staffers spend their coffee breaks talking about their favorite products that they can't live without — you're right, we definitely do. Especially if those products are super affordable and functional, and we can get our hands on them with free two-day Amazon Prime shipping.

And since we're anything but gatekeepers here, we're rounding up Amazon products that our editors use every single day. From shoe insoles that will alleviate aches and pain to jewelry that hasn't tarnished, if you need a problem to be solved or just looking for a fashionable upgrade, chances are we tried it — and loved it.

Keep reading to check out each product that’s made it into our Shop TODAY staffers’ everyday routine in fashion, beauty, home and more.

Shop TODAY page Ava Schwartz can't get enough of these affordable white T-shirts, which she says are so comfortable and you can't see through them — a pet peeve of hers. According to the brand, that might be because they're made of 100% ring-spun cotton.

SEO senior editor Jess Bender likes to think she's saving the whales with her metal straw usage. And she's right, these stainless steel straws are reusable and eco-friendly, and they come with two cleaning brushes to help prevent them from getting moldy. And what else sets these apart? They have removable silicone tips so you won't hit your teeth against the metal.

"I have to have my insoles from Amazon in every shoe. They help me stand for long periods of time with no pain," says Shop TODAY SEO intern Domonique Tolliver.

According to the brand, these massaging insoles feature gel material and ventilation to keep your feet dry and free of aches and pains.

Tolliver received this necklace as a Christmas present last year and wears it every day — and she says it hasn't tarnished. According to the brand, it's 14-karat gold-plated and can be worn alone or layered with other necklaces.

"I have been raving about these earrings since I bought them months ago. They really are that good!! They’re simple, chic and I haven't taken them out once since I got them, and they haven’t tarnished or caused any irritation," says associate editor Emma Stessman.

"I bought Aquaphor recently for the first time (I know, I know, I’m late to the game) and I’m a convert," says associate social media editor Dani Musacchio. "I’m using it to heal my tattoo but it’s also been a lifesaver for my chapped lips. This seven-ounce tube will probably last me forever."

"This has by far become my favorite everyday bra! It’s nothing fancy, but lays well under legit every top/dress (especially since it’s convertible) and rivals the comfort of a sports bra," says assistant partnerships editor Lauren Witonsky.

Plus the brand says the bra is wireless and made with 20% elastane, so we will definitely take Witonsky's word on comfortability.

Chances are you've struggled with opening a jar of pickles or salsa, one Shop TODAY editor did and convinced commerce partnerships coordinator Sydney Weber to jump on board. This kitchen gadget mounts to the bottom of your cabinet and will open even the tightest lids with one twist, says the brand.

Weber also loves these 24-karat gold eye masks for everyday self care. According to the brand, these masks will help alleviate puffiness, dark circles and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

After moving into a first-floor NYC apartment, I needed something to mask the sound of neighbors coming in and out of the building and street traffic. Other earplugs caused me so much pain and then I came across these lifesavers. I've worn them every single night for over a year, and I now sleep soundly and comfortably.

"I’ve been using this lotion since high school and it leaves my skin feeling oh so smooth! Even better, it comes in a three-pack, so I can go months without refreshing my stash!" says SEO editorial assistant Sierra Hoger.

According to the brand, this lotion is fragrance-free and made with coconut oil, vitamin E and honey to keep dry skin hydrated for up to 24 hours.

Commerce writer Danielle Murphy was sent these space-saving pant hangers and loves them so much, she says she will be purchasing the ones designed for shirts. They fold to hang vertically, allowing for more clothing space on your closet rack.

"I was a stylist assistant and retail girl for years (and spent many, many hours steaming) and this tiny but mighty steamer had really impressed me. It’s got a 15-second heat-up time and is compact enough for any summer travel, weddings, etc.," says production associate Audrey Ekman.

After deals editor Rebecca Brown got her first sinus infection, she says she bought this handy personal steamer and calls it "a game-changer." When used with Vapo Pads, the brand says a five to 15-minute treatment will help alleviate coughs, congestion and even allergy symptoms.

“I was initially drawn to this set because of its chic look. Once I tried it on, I found it to be the perfect lightweight set of my dreams. I would even wear it out dressed up a bit!" says social media editor Kara Quill. Even, editorial director Adrianna Brach says she's buying it ASAP, too.