Surprise! Amazon released several Presidents Day deals — shop our favorite picks starting at $10

While Presidents Day isn't for another two weeks, the deals have already started to trickle in. Which makes sense since Dealsnews.com Consumer Analyst Katie Roberts told Shop TODAY that “retailers tend to go all in” during these long three-day weekends.

While you still might be on the hunt for the perfect Valentine's Day gift, now is the time to start scoring early Presidents Day deals. Luckily, Amazon isn’t messing around and they've released can't-miss sales on essentials like chargers, cooking appliances and even mattresses.

From Apple iPads at 20% off to customer-loved beauty products, keep reading to check out the best deals we found ahead of the holiday weekend.

Early Amazon Presidents Day sales | How we choose

Ahead of Valentine's Day, show your hair some extra love with this intensive mask. Made with shea butter, honey, mafura and baobab oils with antioxidant-rich African rock fig, achieving the hair of your dreams has never been easier.

Sometimes it seems like you can never have enough chargers. Including five AC outlets, three USB ports and one UBC port, your devices will stay charged 24/7. Even better, the device can be installed directly to the wall permanently by using the middle screw to anchor it to the outlet.

You can never go wrong with a pair of classic gold hoops. One reviewer wrote, "I couldn’t be more thrilled with my choice. These hoops have become my perfect everyday chunky accessory, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit." What more could you want?

If you've recently upgraded your tech devices, chances are you've had to replace all your charging cables, too. Luckily, Anker ensures this three-pack works effortlessly with any USB-C device including phones, tablets and laptops.

Say hello to your new kitchen hero! Whether you need to chop, dice, slice or grate, this handy device will save you time and eliminating the need for a knife and cutting board.

Upgrade your oral hygiene routine and impress the dentist with this water flosser. The brand claims this device eliminates 99.9% of dental plaque for deep teeth cleaning and is professionally endorsed by an American dental team.

Athleisure will never go out of style and this pullover is no exception. Offered for 36% off right now (in select colors), this sweatshirt is sure to become your new go-to whether you're running errands, hitting the gym or just watching movies on the couch.

Available in colors black, nude, umber, blue and pink, as well as in sizes ranging from XXS/S to 4XL/5XL, this editor-loved bodysuit is worth the hype. If you’re in the market for different shapewear styles, the brand makes other pieces that have amassed rave reviews from shoppers — and they happen to be on deal right now, too.

Knock, knock, who's there? Blink allows you to answer your door no matter where you are. Simply install their app on your phone and you're able to keep an eye on your house with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.

In need of a new alarm clock? The ever-so-loved Echo Dot now comes with a screen that shows the time, weather, alarms and song titles at a glance. Not to mention, it can also control compatible lights, locks, fans and more, according to the brand.

Don't forget about the kiddos! When you purchase this tablet, you’ll also get a six-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, which will give your little one access to thousands of apps, games and books as well as entertainment from networks like Nickelodeon and Disney. The tablet also comes with a kid-proof case and has 16 GB of internal storage.

Over-the-ear headphones have made a recent resurgence and if you're interested in partaking in the trend, look no further than this pair with over 45,000 five-star reviews. This pair features dual noise-detecting microphones that pick up and filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound, according to the brand.

While enjoying a good mug of coffee is a year-round love affair, there’s something extra special about curling up with your favorite brew during the colder months. This Keurig brewer allows your to brew an 8, 10, or 12-ounce cup in mere minutes.

This 6-in-1 air appliance allows you to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate all at the push of a button. The handy ClearCook window also allows for easy monitoring so you won't burn your favorite snacks.

Say goodbye to any stubborn stains with this Hoover carpet cleaner. One reviewer couldn't hold in their excitement about this product by saying, "This thing cleaned a 22 year old carpet, in a bedroom, that had seen 2 kids (with several of their friends), several cats and dogs. It looked almost new!"

Want a little extra protection for your technology? Now is your chance to grab an iPad with up to two years of AppleCare+ for over 20% off. This dual-offered low price is not one to miss so make sure to grab it while it's available!

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products and sales out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping easier for our readers.