Presidents Day mattress and bedding deals you don’t want to snooze on: Up to 54% off!

Finding a good mattress can do wonders for your overall sleep, body and health. And it might be time for a new one! After all, the Sleep Foundation says the average lifespan of a mattress is six to eight years. If you're coming up on that time or are looking for a better mattress to suit your sleep style, you're in luck because Presidents Day mattress sales are already live.

Ahead of the three-day weekend, big box retailers and mattress brands such as Casper, Purple and Nectar are knocking off hundreds of dollars on bestselling mattresses. In fact, experts say this is one of the best times to buy one. Dealsnews.com Consumer Analyst Katie Roberts tells Shop TODAY that "retailers tend to go all in" during these long three-day weekends, especially during Presidents Day. "We listed more deals related to mattresses in February last year than during any other month in 2023," Roberts says.

And it's not just mattress that you'll find discounts on, many of these brands are offering additional discounts on bed frames with purchase or markdowns on other bedding items, like pillows and sheets. So if you're in the market for a new and improved mattress, we rounded up the best mattress and bedding deals you can shop right now — up to 54% off!

Mattress deals | Bedding Deals

Best Presidents Day mattress deals

On a budget? This affordable memory foam mattress is in the $400 range and comes two options: hybrid or memory foam. Many Amazon reviewers wrote that it's great for back pain and offers good support.

During Mattress Firm's Presidents Day sale, you can save hundreds on mattresses from top brands. The retailer is knocking $400 off this Sleepy's by Sealy hybrid mattress. According to the brand, it features a pillow-top for extra comfort and a "medium" firmness comfort level.

You'll save hundreds on this memory foam Nectar mattress, which features a cooling cover to help regulate your body temperature. Also, the brand offers a 365-night trial, so you have plenty of time to see if it works for your needs.

During Casper's sale, you can score this memory foam mattress for 25% off. The brand says it features "Airscape" technology to help the flow of air throughout the night. You will want to note that this option is final sale only.

Commerce writer Danielle Murphy is a stomach sleeper and says this the adaptive foam of this has been extremely supportive for her body and sleep position. You'll save 20% off during Tuft and Needle's Presidents Day sale.

This Nolah mattress has won several awards across publishers and the brand says it offers ample support for side sleepers. It comes in memory foam or hybrid, and is currently 35% off. The brand will also add in two pillows with this purchase.

This smart bed allows you to adjust the firmness level on both sides, so you and your partner can sleep comfortably based on your own preferences. The brand even offers a 100-night trial and 15 year warranty.

According to the brand, you'll sleep cooler on this mattress. It claims to offer a cool-to-touch feel and designed to provide airflow and during Amerisleep's Presidents Day sale, you'll save an impressive $450.

This innovative mattress is designed with a GelFlex Grid on top of supportive comfort foams. Production associate Audrey Ekman (who says she often tosses and turns) has tried this mattress out a few times and said each time she's "slept like a baby." Purple is offering $400 off the mattress and an extra $200 off an adjustable base.

According to the brand, this bestselling mattress provides airflow to keep you cool and offers proper support for your body. Casper says it's their bestselling mattress, and reviewers rave about its support. "So far, I have experienced less back, hip and knee pain, only waking up once or twice a night instead of five or six," wrote one reviewer.

This mattress is made of latex and eco-friendly materials, meaning it's free from harmful chemicals and fiberglass, says the brand. And the brand mentions that it features reduced motion transfer, making it a good option for couple sleeping.

From extra firm to ultra plush, this hybrid mattress has the option for six different comfort levels so there's an option for all sleep preferences. You'll save $300 off during Serta's February sale.

Big Fig says they make their mattress to suit the needs of plus-size sleepers and can provide body support of up to 1,100 pounds. The brand says it's made with durable memory-foam to prevent sagging and cooling fabrics.

Deputy editorial director Alexandra Deabler says this Helix mattress "offers amazing lumbar support." According to the brand, it's a great option for side sleepers and is designed with breathable fabrics to help keep you cool.

More Presidents Day bedding deals

Presidents Day sales are also a good time to stock up on must-have bedding. This four-piece sheet boasts over 129,000 five star Amazon ratings and reviewers rave about their comfort and softness. You can grab select colors for only $15.

Don't miss out on this deal, you'll get two Bedsure pillows for $20. What we like most is that they come in three different comfort options and multiple sizes!

If you're looking to add some extra plushness to your mattress, this Walmart bestselling mattress topper is made with down-alternative filling and can offer extra support and comfort, says the brand. It normally has a $100 price tag, but you can save 54% off right now.

Casper is also marking down pillows by 10% during their Presidents Day sale. According to the brand this cooling pillow offers proper spinal alignment for every sleep position.

This Shop TODAY editor-loved cervical pillow is mean to mimic the natural curve of your spine. Associate editor Emma Stessman said she felt immense results after sleeping on it for one night. Grab it now while it's nearly 30% off.

If you're curious about Purple's technology, you can start small with one of their pillows, which happens to be on sale for 20% off. It feature's the brand's signature gel grid and comes in three different sizes.

This four-piece luxe sheet set is made of 550 thread count of 100% cotton. You can score it for under $100 (or less for smaller sizes) during Macy's home sales.

You can give your current mattress a boost with a memory foam topper, and this option comes in a choice for comfort or support. You'll save over $100 off during Amerisleep's Presidents Day sale.