It's Presidents Day, and for a lot of people, that means a three-day weekend.

Celebrated on the third Monday in February each year, Presidents Day commemorates the birthday of George Washington, a Founding Father and, of course, the first president of the U.S.

The holiday also recognizes Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday lands on Feb. 12, along with all presidents and their service to the country.

Whatever plans you've got on the calendar for the holiday this year, they might include using the extra day to cross a few errands off your to-do list, or to squeeze in a bit of retail therapy to take advantage of the many Presidents' Day sales.

Either way, you may be wondering if Costco is open on Presidents Day.

It's a fair question given that many schools and government offices (including the USPS) are closed in observance of the holiday, as well as most financial institutions like banks, credit unions and the stock market.

Since Costco is closed on many major holidays throughout the year, you might be uncertain as to the wholesaler's store hours are.

To save you the time and trouble of looking up Costco's Presidents Day hours, we've got all the details right here. So, without further delay, here's what to know.

Is Costco open on Presidents Day 2024?

If a visit to Costco is on your to-do list this Presidents Day, then you're in luck. The wholesaler will be open for business as usual on Monday, Feb. 19.

To find specific stores and hours, just check Costco's store locator, which you can conveniently find right here.

That said, a majority of stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

What holidays is Costco closed?

Throughout the year, there are 11 federal holidays in which many schools, government agencies and financial institutions are closed.

When it comes to Costco, the wholesaler closes its doors to give employees the day off on seven of them, which you'll find listed below:

New Year's Day

Easter Sunday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Where else can I shop on Presidents Day?

While you can pretty much find just about anything at Costco, you may be curious what other retailers are open on the holiday — and you'll be happy to note that most stores are open for business as usual.

That said, it's always a good idea to confirm store hours before heading out.

See below for a sampling.