During the doldrums of winter, it’s nice to know that there’s one holiday on the horizon that’s sure to warm hearts: Valentine’s Day. While it’s certainly a day filled with all things love, from conversation hearts to handwritten cards to red roses, February has plenty of other opportunities to show some love to others (beyond your significant other) and shower yourself with a little love, too.

This month, recognize those who work hard with a pleasant note or an extra “thank you,” on awareness days like National Women Physicians Day, National Thank a Mail Carrier Day and Supermarket Employee Day. Reach out to pals you care about on National Send a Card to a Friend Day or make it a full-on friendship celebration with Galentine’s Day.

Since February also has its Random Acts of Kindness Week and Day, it’s time to show a bit of love to strangers who could use a boost, which can also be accomplished with Pay a Compliment Day and National Make a Friend Day.

Don’t forget about self-love, especially if you’re feeling down about all the gloomy winter weather. Celebrate you and any self-care you may need on Read in the Bathtub Day, National Comfy Day and National Latte Day.

However, and whatever, you choose to commemorate this month, you’ll have plenty of options with these February holidays, observances and awareness days.

Daily holidays and observances in February 2023

February 1

Decorating with Candy Day

National Baked Alaska Day

National Dark Chocolate Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

February 2

Candlemas

Crepe Day

Groundhog Day

National Brown Dog Day

National Hedgehog Day

National River Day

National Tater Tot Day

National Ukulele Day

World Wetlands Day

February 3

American Painters Day

Bubblegum Day

Feed the Birds Day

National Carrot Cake Day

National Golden Retriever Day

National Wear Red Day

National Women Physicians Day

February 4

National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

National Homemade Soup Day

National Stuffed Mushroom Day

National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

Sweater Day

February 5

National Chocolate Fondue Day

National Weatherperson’s Day

World Nutella Day

February 6

National Frozen Yogurt Day

Pay a Compliment Day

February 7

National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

National Send a Card to a Friend Day

Rose Day

February 8

National Kite-Flying Day

February 9

National Pizza Day

Read in the Bathtub Day

February 10

International Cribbage Day

International Winter Bike to Work Day

National Cream Cheese Brownie Day

National Flannel Day

National Umbrella Day

February 11

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

National Guitar Day

National Inventors’ Day

National Latte Day

National Make a Friend Day

February 12

National Plum Pudding Day

Super Bowl Sunday

Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday

February 13

Galentine’s Day

National Cheddar Day

National Tortellini Day

February 14

International Book Giving Day

National Cream-filled Chocolates Day

National Ferris Wheel Day

National Donor Day

Read to Your Child Day

Valentine’s Day

February 15

National Gumdrop Day

World Hippo Day

February 16

National Almond Day

February 17

National Cabbage Day

National Cafe au Lait Day

National Caregivers Day

Random Acts of Kindness Day

February 18

National Drink Wine Day

Pluto Day

World Pangolin Day

February 19

National Chocolate Mint Day

World Whale Day

February 20

Clean Out Your Bookcase Day

National Cherry Pie Day

National Comfy Day

National Love Your Pet Day

National Muffin Day

National Student Volunteer Day

Presidents’ Day

February 21

Fat Tuesday

National Grain Free Day

National Pancake Day

National Sticky Bun Day

February 22

Ash Wednesday

Cook a Sweet Potato Day

National Margarita Day

National Walking the Dog Day

Single Tasking Day

Supermarket Employee Day

February 23

National Banana Bread Day

National Chili Day

National Dog Biscuit Day

National Tile Day

National Toast Day

Play Tennis Day

February 24

Friday Fish Fry Day

National Skip the Straw Day

National Tortilla Chip Day

February 25

National Chocolate Covered Nut Day

February 26

Carpe Diem Day

National Pistachio Day

Tell a Fairy Tale Day

February 27

International Polar Bear Day

National Strawberry Day

February 28

Floral Design Day

National Chocolate Souffle Day

National Science Day

National Vegan Lipstick Day

Weekly observances in February 2023

February 1 to 7: African Heritage and Health Week, Women's Heart Week

February 5 to 11: Burn Awareness Week

February 6 to 10: National School Counseling Week

February 7 to 14: Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

February 12 to 18: Random Acts of Kindness Week

February 13 to 19: Homes for Birds Week, National Jell-O Week

February 25 to March 1: Ayyám-i-Há

February 27 to March 5: National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

Monthly observances in February 2023

American Heart Month

Bake for Family Fun Month

Black History Month

Celebration of Chocolate Month

Dog Training Education Month

International Boost Self-esteem Month

International Month of Black Women in the Arts

Low Vision Awareness Month

National Bird Feeding Month

National Cancer Prevention Month

National Care About Your Indoor Air Month

National Cat Health Month

National Cherry Month

National Children’s Dental Health Month

National Embroidery Month

National Goat Yoga Month

National Haiku Writing Month

National Hot Breakfast Month

National Library Lovers Month

National Macadamia Nut Month

National Self-Check Month

National Snack Food Month

National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

National Weddings Month

National Women Inventors Month

National Pet Dental Health Month

Vegan Cuisine Month