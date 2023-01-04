During the doldrums of winter, it’s nice to know that there’s one holiday on the horizon that’s sure to warm hearts: Valentine’s Day. While it’s certainly a day filled with all things love, from conversation hearts to handwritten cards to red roses, February has plenty of other opportunities to show some love to others (beyond your significant other) and shower yourself with a little love, too.
This month, recognize those who work hard with a pleasant note or an extra “thank you,” on awareness days like National Women Physicians Day, National Thank a Mail Carrier Day and Supermarket Employee Day. Reach out to pals you care about on National Send a Card to a Friend Day or make it a full-on friendship celebration with Galentine’s Day.
Since February also has its Random Acts of Kindness Week and Day, it’s time to show a bit of love to strangers who could use a boost, which can also be accomplished with Pay a Compliment Day and National Make a Friend Day.
Don’t forget about self-love, especially if you’re feeling down about all the gloomy winter weather. Celebrate you and any self-care you may need on Read in the Bathtub Day, National Comfy Day and National Latte Day.
However, and whatever, you choose to commemorate this month, you’ll have plenty of options with these February holidays, observances and awareness days.
Daily holidays and observances in February 2023
February 1
- Decorating with Candy Day
- National Baked Alaska Day
- National Dark Chocolate Day
- National Girls and Women in Sports Day
February 2
- Candlemas
- Crepe Day
- Groundhog Day
- National Brown Dog Day
- National Hedgehog Day
- National River Day
- National Tater Tot Day
- National Ukulele Day
- World Wetlands Day
February 3
- American Painters Day
- Bubblegum Day
- Feed the Birds Day
- National Carrot Cake Day
- National Golden Retriever Day
- National Wear Red Day
- National Women Physicians Day
February 4
- National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
- National Homemade Soup Day
- National Stuffed Mushroom Day
- National Thank a Mail Carrier Day
- Sweater Day
February 5
- National Chocolate Fondue Day
- National Weatherperson’s Day
- World Nutella Day
February 6
- National Frozen Yogurt Day
- Pay a Compliment Day
February 7
- National Fettuccine Alfredo Day
- National Send a Card to a Friend Day
- Rose Day
February 8
- National Kite-Flying Day
February 9
- National Pizza Day
- Read in the Bathtub Day
February 10
- International Cribbage Day
- International Winter Bike to Work Day
- National Cream Cheese Brownie Day
- National Flannel Day
- National Umbrella Day
February 11
- International Day of Women and Girls in Science
- National Guitar Day
- National Inventors’ Day
- National Latte Day
- National Make a Friend Day
February 12
- National Plum Pudding Day
- Super Bowl Sunday
- Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday
February 13
- Galentine’s Day
- National Cheddar Day
- National Tortellini Day
February 14
- International Book Giving Day
- National Cream-filled Chocolates Day
- National Ferris Wheel Day
- National Donor Day
- Read to Your Child Day
- Valentine’s Day
February 15
- National Gumdrop Day
- World Hippo Day
February 16
- National Almond Day
February 17
- National Cabbage Day
- National Cafe au Lait Day
- National Caregivers Day
- Random Acts of Kindness Day
February 18
- National Drink Wine Day
- Pluto Day
- World Pangolin Day
February 19
- National Chocolate Mint Day
- World Whale Day
February 20
- Clean Out Your Bookcase Day
- National Cherry Pie Day
- National Comfy Day
- National Love Your Pet Day
- National Muffin Day
- National Student Volunteer Day
- Presidents’ Day
February 21
- Fat Tuesday
- National Grain Free Day
- National Pancake Day
- National Sticky Bun Day
February 22
- Ash Wednesday
- Cook a Sweet Potato Day
- National Margarita Day
- National Walking the Dog Day
- Single Tasking Day
- Supermarket Employee Day
February 23
- National Banana Bread Day
- National Chili Day
- National Dog Biscuit Day
- National Tile Day
- National Toast Day
- Play Tennis Day
February 24
- Friday Fish Fry Day
- National Skip the Straw Day
- National Tortilla Chip Day
February 25
- National Chocolate Covered Nut Day
February 26
- Carpe Diem Day
- National Pistachio Day
- Tell a Fairy Tale Day
February 27
- International Polar Bear Day
- National Strawberry Day
February 28
- Floral Design Day
- National Chocolate Souffle Day
- National Science Day
- National Vegan Lipstick Day
Weekly observances in February 2023
- February 1 to 7: African Heritage and Health Week, Women’s Heart Week
- February 5 to 11: Burn Awareness Week
- February 6 to 10: National School Counseling Week
- February 7 to 14: Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week
- February 12 to 18: Random Acts of Kindness Week
- February 13 to 19: Homes for Birds Week, National Jell-O Week
- February 25 to March 1: Ayyám-i-Há
- February 27 to March 5: National Eating Disorders Awareness Week
Monthly observances in February 2023
- American Heart Month
- Bake for Family Fun Month
- Black History Month
- Celebration of Chocolate Month
- Dog Training Education Month
- International Boost Self-esteem Month
- International Month of Black Women in the Arts
- Low Vision Awareness Month
- National Bird Feeding Month
- National Cancer Prevention Month
- National Care About Your Indoor Air Month
- National Cat Health Month
- National Cherry Month
- National Children’s Dental Health Month
- National Embroidery Month
- National Goat Yoga Month
- National Haiku Writing Month
- National Hot Breakfast Month
- National Library Lovers Month
- National Macadamia Nut Month
- National Self-Check Month
- National Snack Food Month
- National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month
- National Weddings Month
- National Women Inventors Month
- National Pet Dental Health Month
- Vegan Cuisine Month