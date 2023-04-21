75 graduation Instagram captions to celebrate a job well done

Stand by with the tissues and prepare to turn the tassel. Graduation day has finally arrived and there's so much to do before your grad walks across the stage.

White dress? Check. Graduation gift? Yep. Gown pressed and ready to go? Done.

Graduations represent the ending of one chapter and the start of another. They also represent years of hard work, determination and warrant a celebration as special as the graduate who earned it.

However you choose to commemorate the occasion, make sure to take plenty of photos, then post them with a graduation caption on Instagram.

After all, moments like this come but once-in-a-lifetime and should be shared with friends and family alike. To free up your time for more important things, like wiping that pesky speck of dust out of your eye, we've rounded up a collection of graduation caption ideas to cover just about anything you'd like to say.

Choose from cute captions like "Onward and upward" to funny sayings like "I guess I’m smarter than I look after all."

Looking a short and sentimental way to send them off ? Or captions inspired by quotes from popular movies like "High School Musical," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Toy Story"? Don't worry, we've got those, too.

No matter if you're celebrating a preschool, kindergarten, middle school, high school or college grad, these captions are guaranteed to earn you a spot on the honor roll.

Short graduation captions

See you later, graduater!

Congratulations to a class act!

Officially leaving as a legend.

Onward and upward.

Finally, at the top of the heap!

Cheers to the class of 2023.

Goodbye until next time.

May the graduation be with you.

All that. And then some.

Hat’s off to the class of 2023!

Next stop? The future.

Done with school, but forever a student.

It’s only impossible until you do it.

Happy trails, until we meet again.

So long, but not farewell.

I believed I could, so I did.

Seize the moment, celebrate the day.

Be curious. Take risks. Live in color.

Expect great things and you’ll achieve them.

Adventure awaits and I’m packed.

All good things must come to an end.

Sentimental graduation captions

A good ending is the start of an even better beginning.

The journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step.

Life is like a graduation cap. You toss it in the air and hope to find it after it lands.

What once was a dream is now the reality. We made it.

Wherever you do, do it with all your heart.

Pursue your dreams with wild abandon.

The impossible is only possible when you believe.

And the best part? It’s all smooth sailing from here on out.

All for one and one graduation for all.

Funny graduation captions

I came. I saw. I graduated.

I just got schooled. Literally.

Headed into adulting, but not without a fight.

Graduation status: Holdin’ it together until the cap toss.

You know that feeling you get when you graduate? Me too.

Graduation: The first day of the rest of your summer.

It's not rocket science. If it was, I wouldn't have graduated.

Don't put all your diplomas in one basket.

As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a graduate.

The Ccass of 2023: We are outta here!

I blazed the trail and left behind a dumpster fire.

To those of you who didn't think I could do it. You were right. See ya in the fall!

Graduation: the light at the end of the tunnel.

I kept up the end of my bargain, now where's my diploma?

I gergitated. Gerduated. Gradjuated. Got my diploma.

I guess I'm smarter than I look after all.

#Buhbye

Thanks, Google. I couldn't have done it without you.

It ain’t over until it’s over.

You're gonna need a bigger tassel.

Toto, I've a feeling we're not in high school anymore.

That which doesn't kill us, makes us graduate.

From this point forward the only pop quiz you've got to worry about is: paper or plastic?

Graduation captions inspired by movies