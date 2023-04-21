75 graduation Instagram captions to celebrate a job well done

Stand by with the tissues and prepare to turn the tassel. Graduation day has finally arrived and there's so much to do before your grad walks across the stage.
White dress? Check. Graduation gift? Yep. Gown pressed and ready to go? Done.
Graduations represent the ending of one chapter and the start of another. They also represent years of hard work, determination and warrant a celebration as special as the graduate who earned it.
However you choose to commemorate the occasion, make sure to take plenty of photos, then post them with a graduation caption on Instagram.
After all, moments like this come but once-in-a-lifetime and should be shared with friends and family alike. To free up your time for more important things, like wiping that pesky speck of dust out of your eye, we've rounded up a collection of graduation caption ideas to cover just about anything you'd like to say.
Choose from cute captions like "Onward and upward" to funny sayings like "I guess I’m smarter than I look after all."
Looking a short and sentimental way to send them off ? Or captions inspired by quotes from popular movies like "High School Musical," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Toy Story"? Don't worry, we've got those, too.
No matter if you're celebrating a preschool, kindergarten, middle school, high school or college grad, these captions are guaranteed to earn you a spot on the honor roll.
Short graduation captions
- See you later, graduater!
- Congratulations to a class act!
- Officially leaving as a legend.
- Onward and upward.
- Finally, at the top of the heap!
- Cheers to the class of 2023.
- Goodbye until next time.
- May the graduation be with you.
- All that. And then some.
- Hat’s off to the class of 2023!
- Next stop? The future.
- Done with school, but forever a student.
- It’s only impossible until you do it.
- Happy trails, until we meet again.
- So long, but not farewell.
- I believed I could, so I did.
- Seize the moment, celebrate the day.
- Be curious. Take risks. Live in color.
- Expect great things and you’ll achieve them.
- Adventure awaits and I’m packed.
- All good things must come to an end.
Sentimental graduation captions
- A good ending is the start of an even better beginning.
- The journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step.
- Life is like a graduation cap. You toss it in the air and hope to find it after it lands.
- What once was a dream is now the reality. We made it.
- Wherever you do, do it with all your heart.
- Pursue your dreams with wild abandon.
- The impossible is only possible when you believe.
- And the best part? It’s all smooth sailing from here on out.
- All for one and one graduation for all.
Funny graduation captions
- I came. I saw. I graduated.
- I just got schooled. Literally.
- Headed into adulting, but not without a fight.
- Graduation status: Holdin’ it together until the cap toss.
- You know that feeling you get when you graduate? Me too.
- Graduation: The first day of the rest of your summer.
- It's not rocket science. If it was, I wouldn't have graduated.
- Don't put all your diplomas in one basket.
- As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a graduate.
- The Ccass of 2023: We are outta here!
- I blazed the trail and left behind a dumpster fire.
- To those of you who didn't think I could do it. You were right. See ya in the fall!
- Graduation: the light at the end of the tunnel.
- I kept up the end of my bargain, now where's my diploma?
- I gergitated. Gerduated. Gradjuated. Got my diploma.
- I guess I'm smarter than I look after all.
- #Buhbye
- Thanks, Google. I couldn't have done it without you.
- It ain’t over until it’s over.
- You're gonna need a bigger tassel.
- Toto, I've a feeling we're not in high school anymore.
- That which doesn't kill us, makes us graduate.
- From this point forward the only pop quiz you've got to worry about is: paper or plastic?
Graduation captions inspired by movies
- "We’re soarin’, flyin’ / There’s not a star in heaven that we can’t reach / If we’re trying / So, we’re breaking free." — "Breaking Free," "High School Musical"
- "If you ain't first, you're last." — Ricky Bobby, "Talladega Nights"
- "My precious." — Gollum, "Lord of the Rings"
- "To infinity ... and beyond!" — Buzz Lightyear, "Toy Story"
- "This is it! Don't get scared now." — Kevin McCallister, "Home Alone"
- "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." — Ferris Bueller, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"
- "Bueller ... Bueller ... Bueller?" — Economics teacher, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"
- "Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the judgment that something is more important than fear. The brave may not live forever, but the cautious do not live at all. From now on you’ll be traveling the road between who you think you are and who you can be. The key is to allow yourself to make the journey.” —Philippe Renadi, "The Princess Diaries"
- "I want to do something for humanity." — Cher, "Clueless"
- "We can’t choose where we come from, but we can choose where we go from there." — Charlie, "The Perks of Being a Wallflower"
- "It’s out with the old and in with the new / Goodbye clouds of gray, hello, skies of blue / A dip in the pool, a trip to the spa / Endless days in my chaise / The whole world according to moi" —"Fabulous," "High School Musical 2"
- "All you can do in life is try to solve the problem in front of you." — Cady, "Mean Girls"
- "So long ... partner." — Woody, "Toy Story 3"
- "Who’s the only one here who knows secret Ninja moves from the government?" — Napoleon, "Napoleon Dynamite"
- "All right, all right, all right!" — David Wooderson, "Dazed and Confused"
- "I’d like to quit thinking of the present, like right now, as some minor, insignificant preamble to somethin’ else." — Cynthia Dunn, "Dazed and Confused"
- "Here's some advice. It's not all about your image. None of it means anything unless people see who you really are." — Shane Gray, "Camp Rock"
- "It doesn't matter if you win or lose, it's what's you do with your dancin' shoes." — Vince Fontaine, "Grease"
- "Yes. No. To get to the other side. Uh, 1.77245." — Edward Cullen, "Twilight"
- "WHERE IS MY SUPER SUIT?" — Lucius Best, "The Incredibles"
- “I don’t want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything as a career. I don’t want to sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or processed, or process anything sold, bought, or processed, or repair anything sold, bought, or processed.” — Lloyd Dobler, “Say Anything”
- "Deep down you may still be that same great kid you used to be. But it's not who you are underneath, it's what you do that defines you." — Rachel Dawes, "Batman Begins"