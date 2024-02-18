We may never know if George Washington actually chopped down a cherry tree as a young lad (although there's compelling evidence that it's a bit of trivia that isn't true), but as America's first president, we celebrate the Founding Father each year on Presidents Day.

Landing on Monday, Feb. 19 this year, Presidents Day 2024 is set aside to commemorate Washington's birthday, which is Feb. 22, as well as Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which is Feb. 12.

While many people consider the day primarily dedicated to Washington, it's evolved into a recognition of all U.S. presidents and their service to the nation.

In honor of the occasion, cities and towns across America hold public ceremonies and other events to celebrate Presidents Day and a majority of government offices (including the USPS) and schools are closed in observance of the February holiday.

Whether you've got the day off or not, you may need to take care of some financial business. If so, you may be wondering if banks are open on Presidents Day, along with other financial institutions like credit unions and the New York Stock Exchange.

Fortunately, we've got the answers you're looking for below. Here's what you need to know about which banks will be closed and the one financial institution that will remain open this year.

Are banks open on Presidents Day 2024?

Much like government agencies and schools, a majority of banks will be closed on Presidents Day.

What does that mean? Well, you won’t be able to do business at most bank branches other than ATM transactions, for starters.

It also means that any withdrawals or deposits made won’t post until at least the following business day (Tuesday, Feb. 20) at the earliest.

That’s because weekend days and holidays don’t count as business days. So, be sure to plan ahead if you’ve got bank business to take care of.

One bank will remain open on Presidents Day, however, and that's TD Bank. To check hours, use the store locator, which you'll conveniently find right here.

A list of banks closed on Presidents Day

The following banks will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19:

Bank of America

Chase

Citibank

Capital One

PNC Bank

Santander Bank

Truist

Wells Fargo

What other days are banks closed in 2024?

There are 11 federal bank holidays each year, including Presidents Day. To help you plan ahead, here’s a list of the remaining 2024 to note on your calendar.