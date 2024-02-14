As legend has it, a young George Washington once received an ax as a gift and proceeded to use it to chop down his father's cherry tree. When his dad happened upon the damaged sapling, the young lad confessed saying, "I cannot tell a lie ... I did cut it with my hatchet."

It's an enduring tale, but one that's never actually been verified. Yet, it remains one of the most common bits of trivia associated with America's original Founding Father.

In honor of Washington's birthday, which falls on Feb. 22, we've gathered a host of other fascinating Presidents Day trivia facts to give your executive knowledge a run for its money.

Read over these questions and answers to find out how much you really know about the leaders who've served in the highest office, along with fun facts on the White House, famous First Ladies and plenty of other U.S. history.

For example: Do you know how many rooms are in the White House, or which president only had an initial for a middle name?

How about this: Which president was involved in the "Teapot Dome," one of the most scandalous political affairs outside of Watergate?

To find out the answers to those and other facts, read on, and if by chance you know them all, then congratulations, you've won our vote for Presidents Day trivia champ.