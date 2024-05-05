23 Teacher Appreciation Week food deals to show educators and students some love

We really don’t celebrate teachers often enough, but there’s one week of the year where educators’ invaluable contributions are highlighted: Teacher Appreciation Week.

Between May 6 — 10, teachers will get the credit they deserve as many restaurants invite them in for free meals and steep discounts. The more-focused Teacher Appreciation Day falls during this week on May 7.

Ready to chase down the savings? Here are a few deals to consider.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

When teachers and school staff show a valid ID at Abuelo’s on May 7, they’ll get 20% off their order.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Participating Anthony’s locations will give teachers 20% off all orders when they show a valid ID between May 6 — 12.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Between May 6 — 12, teachers and school staff who show a valid ID will save 20% at Buffalo Wild Wings while dining in or carrying out.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi is giving teachers who show a valid ID 20% off between May 6 — 12.

Golden Corral

Throughout Teacher Appreciation Week, teachers can get 20% off one adult buffet purchase when they show an ID or proof of employment at participating Golden Corral locations.

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Between May 6 — 10, teachers can save 10% at participating Happy Joe’s locations.

Hat Creek Burger Company

On May 7 for Teacher Appreciation Day, all Hat Creek locations will give teachers and school staff with a valid ID a free six-piece order of chicken nuggets.

Huddle House

Teachers can visit participating Huddle House locations between May 6 — 10 to enjoy a free meal when they show a valid ID.

The restaurant is also running a Teacher of the Year contest, where one visiting teacher at each participating location will win free meals for a year (one meal per month for 12 months for a total value of $120).

Students and faculty can cast votes for the winner at their local Huddle House. Students who vote will get a free kids meal with any dine-in purchase of $6 or more.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is giving teachers and school staff who show a valid ID one free classic cookie. The offer is valid in-store between May 6 — 12 and there’s no purchase required.

In addition, the chain is hosting a giveaway where five winners will take home a $250 cookie catering package. Teachers can enter here through May 12.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Teachers who show a valid ID at Logan’s Roadhouse between May 6 — 10 can save 20% on their meal and get a free entree.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli is giving teachers one free tea when they show a valid ID in-store at participating locations between May 6 — 12. There’s no purchase necessary and the offer is valid for one of the following drinks: big sweet tea, unsweet tea, half-sweet and half-unsweet tea, or a cup of half-lemonade and half-tea (sweet or unsweet). Flavor shots excluded.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Teachers who spend $300 on Moe’s catering between May 6 — 12 will get a $50 e-gift card using the code THANKYOU24 at participating locations. The single-use offer cannot be combined with other deals and is not valid on third-party delivery orders.

Mountain Mike’s

All customers can save 15% at Mountain Mike’s on May 7 using the code TEACHER24.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is distributing Free Magnificent Seven breakfast coupons at participating schools across the country. Teachers can redeem them between May 6 — 10.

Peter Piper Pizza

Teachers can get a free personal pizza in-store at Peter Piper Pizza between May 6 — 10 when they show a valid ID. Teachers are limited to one free pizza per day during the promotional period.

Potbelly

Potbelly is giving teachers a free cookie or fountain drink when they buy an entree between May 6 — 12. The offer is available in-shop, and teachers simply need to show an ID to score the freebie.

Raising Cane’s

Between May 6 — 10, Raising Cane’s is hosting a giveaway where 10 teachers will score an all-expenses-paid summer vacation (two roundtrip tickets to any spot in the U.S., a two-night hotel stay and a $200 gift card for spending).

Shipley Do-Nuts

On May 6, Shipley Do-Nuts is offering loyalty members a free half-dozen box of glazed doughnuts when they make any purchase.

Sonic

Educators who are members of the Sonic Teachers’ Circle Rewards program can take advantage of the following deals between May 6 — 20:

Buy one Sonic Blast, get one free

Buy one entree, get one free

Free Sonic Cheeseburger with any purchase

Free large drink or slush with any purchase

Free small side with any entree

TGI Fridays

Teachers can enjoy a free meal from the following options at participating TGI Fridays locations on May 7:

Cheeseburger with fries

Crispy chicken tenders with fries and coleslaw

Caesar salad with grilled chicken

Half rack of ribs with choice of side

Half portion of Cajun chicken and shrimp pasta

The Greene Turtle

On May 7, faculty and staff with a valid ID can score a free meal (valued at up to $15) while dining in at participating locations of The Greene Turtle.

Whataburger

School employees with a valid ID can get a free taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or honey butter chicken biscuit while dining in or ordering via drive-thru at Whataburger between May 6 — 10. The offer is valid between 5 — 9 a.m.

Zaxby’s

Zax Rewardz members who purchase one Boneless Wings Meal will get another for free on May 7 at participating locations while supplies last. Customers can redeem the offer in the Zaxby’s app or website.