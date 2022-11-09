Bobbie Thomas has exclusive deals on Ilia, Dr. Dennis Gross and more — starting at $9

Bobbie Thomas always has an eye out for the best in beauty, fashion and more. Her Bobbie's Bests picks never seem to disappoint — and they're about to get a whole lot better.

Not only is Thomas sharing the game-changing products you should know about, but she's helping you save on them, too. Today, she's launching Bobbie's Bests for Less: a new series where she'll break down her must-haves and share can't-miss, TODAY-exclusive deals to go along with them.

For the first installment, Thomas is sharing some of her favorite beauty products that she says are worth including in your routine. From a serum that doubles as foundation to a quick fix for grey hairs, you can take up to 35% off of the products below.

You'll have until Sunday, Nov. 13 to shop them while they're on deal, so don't wait too long to add them to your cart!

Thomas says Dr. Gross has amassed a "cult following" for his skin care line over the years. She's a fan of these face peel pads, which have been a bestseller for more than 20 years, according to Thomas. The brand says they help to make skin radiant, even out tone and texture, reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles and more. It's a two-step process that involves a combination of five Alpha Beta acids, but Thomas says it is gentle. You can use the code TODAY30 to enjoy 30% off not only the peels, but Dr. Gross' entire site, through Nov. 13 (excluding FaceWare, gift sets & gift cards).

Thomas says this brand is known for its multi-sticks and mascara, but "they hit a home run" with this serum. It comes in over a dozen different shades and boasts tons of benefits — it is a fusion of makeup, skin care and SPF, all in the same bottle. Plus, the brand says it is silicone-free, fragrance-free and safe for sensitive skin. To take 20% off of the serum and more of Ilia's top-rated makeup products, use the code TODAY20 at checkout through Nov. 13.

Ilia's award-winning mascara is a 99% naturally derived formula, the brand says. Ingredients such as bee and carnauba waxes condition and lift lashes, while other ingredients like keratin and shea butter help to strengthen them, according to the brand. Be sure to use the code TODAY20 to add it to your cart for less than $25.

This 2-in-1 stick can provide a pop of color for your lips and cheeks. It comes in 12 buildable shades and you don't need a brush to apply it — just swipe it on and blend with your fingers. You can snag the bestseller for $28 with the code TODAY20.

For a warmer glow, you can opt for this metallic kit. The brand says the neutral shades can complement any skin tone, and you can also apply them to your face, eyes, body or lips. Use the code TODAY30 to grab it on deal.

Anastasia Beverly Hills is a brand known for its eyebrow products but has extended even further into the realm of cosmetics thanks to the founder's daughter, Norvina. Thomas is a big fan of this highlight kit, which she says has been a "personal favorite" for years. The shades within the palette can be layered on the eyes, lips, face or body, but can also be worn alone, the brand says. With the code TODAY30, you can enjoy 30% off of this kit and items sitewide.

Want to see what the brow hype is all about? You can try some of the brand's top-rated products within this kit. It includes the Mini Dipbrow Gel, Brow Wiz and Mini Clear Brow Gel, which all help to make your brows appear fuller, the brand says. You can use the code TODAY30 to take advantage of the 30% off deal.

"Hands-down, my desert island product," Thomas said of this hair care essential. Thanks to this hack, she says she no longer panics when grey hairs pop up between salon appointments. The spray won't break your budget when it's not on sale, but you can use the code TODAY35 to snag it for less than $9 thanks to a 35% discount.