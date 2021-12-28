Lululemon's having a secret sale — and we found favorites starting at $29

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Lululemon marks items down so infrequently that its sales can feel like a really big deal. So, when we stumbled upon the retailer's post-holiday secret sale, we had make sure that you knew all about it.

A few of us from Shop TODAY recently noticed that the brand's We Made Too Much section looks much larger than usual. There are currently more than 100 items featured, with discounts on everything from cozy T-shirts and chic accessories to the brand's bestselling leggings.

So, whether you're looking for yourself or the people in your life who live in comfy clothes and athleisure, here are 16 deals to score before they disappear. Just make sure you love what's in your cart before purchasing — all sales are final!

For those times when all you need to carry is a card and maybe some cash, leave your bulky wallet behind and wear this practical crossbody that's super easy to access. It's available in two colors, including a chic bright pink and warm orange. It's even made of water-repellent fabric, so you never have to worry about unexpected spills or rain ruining it.

Whether you've got big fitness plans for 2022 or just prefer all-day support, you can upgrade your outfit with this versatile bra that's on sale. It's available in six different colors and patterns and is designed to hold up for yoga and training.

This not-so-basic basic tee is made from a soft, breathable fabric and offers a comfortable amount of stretch. With a relaxed fit and hip-length hem, this top is the exercise-friendly tee you reach for on days when you want more room (or simply feel bloated).

Runners, rejoice! You'll want to take advantage of the markdown on these lined shorts so you can put them to use once summer comes around again.

To help keep your hands warm, these mittens are not only lined with fleece, but they also feature a touch of yak hair that, according to the brand, feels soft against your skin. Plus, the pair are machine-washable.

According to the brand, the Nulu fabric this top is made from feels buttery soft and weightless. The slim and cropped fit makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted leggings and joggers.

Retire your old sweatpants and invest in these stylish joggers. They're made of a "weightless" fabric that you can wear everywhere, from your sofa to your spin class. This deep camo color and design is easy to pair with nearly anything in your existing wardrobe.

Bike shorts are in style now, so you can wear them for more than just workouts. This pair comes in both solid black and a deep blue tie-dye pattern, and both are perfect to match with the workout T-shirts already available in your closet.

If your wardrobe is missing comfortable sweatshirts, you'll want to add this oversized crew to your cart while you still can. This relaxed top is made from a cotton French terry fabric that is soft and breathable — perfect for running errands on warmer days or lounging on the couch when the colder weather hits. Right now, you can grab the shade Camo Deep Coal for less than $80.

The hemline of this hoodie hits just at the hip for an easy silhouette. Right now, you can find it in a pale pink and heather grey style, in sizes 0-20.

Perhaps Lululemon's bestselling pant, the uber-popular Align style should be a staple for anyone who loves luxurious leggings. Like the Align shorts one Shop TODAY writer loves, the Align Pant (that hits just above the ankle) features a hidden waistband pocket for stashing valuables. There are several color selections left in various sizes, so shop fast before they're gone!

Inspired by jeans but with the feel of soft polyester, these sleek pants offer four-way stretch and a wrinkle-resistant look that you can wear almost anywhere. All five pockets are fully functional, so you don't have to carry around a bag just to hold your phone.

Love yourself a pair of high-waisted bottoms? These leggings come in various colors and patterns that are all on sale for less than $80 and are sure to keep you comfy as the temperature drops. But hurry! Styles are selling out fast!

All colors of these sleek joggers are on sale for just under $100 right now. They offer four-way stretch and have a figure-flattering high-waist fit.

These pants look so soft, we can only imagine how they feel. With a high-rise fit and fabric that allows for stretch, they're anything but restrictive. The brand says these online exclusives run small, so make sure to double-check sizing before placing your order.

A winter essential, this water-resistant jacket is perfect for days when there are unexpected showers. It packs into itself, so it won't take up a lot of room in your daily tote bag.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!

This article was originally published on June 4, 2021.