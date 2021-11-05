Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Now that you've got your mom jeans and sweater vests, it's time to finish off your outfit with the latest old-but-new-again accessory: a belt bag.
Though they've been around since the '80s, TikTok is now responsible for the latest rendition of the fanny pack that everyone seems to want to get their hands on — the Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag.
On Nov. 2, one TikTok user posted a video of the bag, saying they're "under the impression that I need this now," and it seems they're not alone. The video quickly garnered more than 439,000 views and 40,000 likes, resulting in shoppers flocking to Lululemon's website to check out the trendy fleece accessory.
Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
It's a tiny-but-mighty bag that features both interior and exterior pockets, so there's plenty of room for the essentials like your phone, keys and wallet. Anyone on the move this winter (and beyond) will appreciate not having to carry around a clunky bag wherever they go, yet still pull off a fashionable look.
Why exactly is everyone running to get this bag, though? It seems to be the perfect fusion of two long-standing trends: Sherpa fabric and belt bags.
"The belt bag has been a trend for a few years now," NYC-based personal stylist Gloria Cospito told us. "It was shown on the runway and in ads back in 2017 and has only been growing in popularity since."
As for the Sherpa trend, Cospito says the soft fabric always makes its way around during fall and winter, plus, the texture "adds visual interest to any garment or accessory," including bags.
And yes, like the TikTok caption states, it's giving us all of the "winter wonderland" vibes. If you're looking to explore more options in addition to the viral Lululemon Sherpa belt bag, we rounded up some other chic styles below.
More trendy belt bags
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
The original rendition of Lululemon's belt bag, the Everywhere Belt Bag, also had a viral TikTok moment earlier this year. It comes in 17 different colors and boasts the same roomy pockets but is made from water-repellent fabric.
Lululemon Multi-Pocket Belt Bag
Another new addition to Lululemon's belt bag collection, this multi-pocket bag comes in just two colors and features exterior pockets as well as an expandable gusset that you can use to hold even more essentials inside.
Wild Fable Belt Crossbody Bag
This zip-closure bag features two pockets that can be used to hold your belongings. The fuzzy-style fabric only comes in the pink colorway, but you can grab green and purple shades in a polyester shell.
Kavu Fleece Spectator Belt Bag
Kavu's belted Sherpa bag comes in five different colors that, according to the brand, are exclusive to this season (so they won't return once they are sold out). It's giving us all of the retro vibes but in a chic, cozy way.
ASOS Design Fuzzy Fanny Pack
Sleek, simple and something to match the teddy coat in your closet.
Forever 21 Faux-Shearling Fanny Pack
Both colors of this faux-shearling bag from Forever 21 are on sale right now for 40% off, so you're in luck if you can't pick just one. Add both to your cart right now and you'll spend less than $25.
Orolay Fuzzy Belt Bag
This fuzzy belt bag looks just as warm and cozy as another product from Orolay's line — the "Amazon" coat.It features one large pocket for storage, so it's ideal for light travelers.
United By Blue Sherpa Belt Bag
We're loving the corduroy touches on this elevated fanny pack. It features two pockets and an adjustable belt that makes it easy to wear or carry.
LOFT Sherpa Sling Bag
This soft Sherpa bag is on sale for 40% off and comes in two colors: black and Whisper White. We're obsessed with the gold detailing and super-soft fabric.
