Skinny jeans are out, according to TikTok — 9 mom jeans to wear instead

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s been somewhat of a generational war happening on TikTok lately. Generation Z had many millennials up in arms last month after they declared side parts and cry-laugh emojis were uncool.

But that's not all. According to the younger generation, skinny jeans (aka a staple in many millennials' wardrobes) are out of style. Instead, baggier, looser-fitting options should be your denim of choice — that is, if you don't want to seem behind on the times.

As a millennial who just makes the generational cutoff, I will say that I love my skinny jeans and have no plans on giving them up for good any time soon. But there is also a really strong case to be made for having a good pair of the relaxed style (lovingly called "mom jeans") in your closet, if you don't already. After all, the style is more flattering than that classic "Saturday Night Live" sketch would lead you to believe. Plus, they're versatile and the looser fit makes them pretty comfortable, too.

If you want to get in on the trend, we rounded up nine top-rated options to shop now.

For a pair that has been given the official Gen Z seal of approval, look no further than these affordable jeans. The “gapjeans” hashtag has more than four million views on TikTok, with one user saying she’s “obsessed,” and even bought two pairs. The straight-leg jeans hug you in all the right places, and they come in lighter colors and distressed options.

With more than 30 color options, these jeans have endless styling possibilities. Not to mention, they’re a reviewer favorite with more than 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. “These are the best pants ever,” wrote one verified reviewer. “I have several pairs in different colors and LOVE them.”

Step into the new season in style with these high-waisted mom jeans. They provide just the right amount of stretch, so they’re comfortable enough for all day wear. Plus, they come in regular, short, x-short, long and x-long options, to fit a variety of heights.

Don’t let the name fool you, these classic Levi jeans are actually pretty comfortable and they’re designed to lift and flatter your backside. Inspired by the brand’s vintage styles, these ankle-length jeans come in light and darker washes.

These stylish jeans will only get more comfortable with each wear. The 100 percent cotton ankle-length pants can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

These high-rise mom jeans have a pretty slim fit, so they'll feel similar to your favorite pair of skinnies, but will hopefully still pass Gen Z's test. The best part? They're 20 percent off right now with the code LUCKYME.

This redesign of Madewell’s bestselling Perfect Vintage Jean was made to fit curvier frames. With the same soft finish and flattering silhouette as the original, these have a longer rise and a little extra room at the hips and thighs, for a more comfortable fit.

Mom jeans aren’t always the most flattering for your backside, but these ones defy that stereotype. They feature a raised back seam and the brand’s Happy Pockets, which create a lifted look. For a more relaxed fit, they recommend ordering in your usual size, but for a tighter fit on your behind, try sizing down.

If your closet is already well-stocked with basic denim jeans, add some flair with this distressed option. The relaxed-fit and medium-wash will complete any casual look.

For more stories like this one, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!