Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While we’ll always have a special place in our hearts for skinny jeans, after spending a majority of last year wearing sweats, those tight pants likely feel a little more restrictive than they once did. That's why the current movement toward baggier styles of pants, from mom jeans to flared options, feels like quite the welcome change.

Wide-leg styles, in particular, have entered the mix and garnered a celebrity following. "From denim jeans to high waist trousers, the trend has had a massive resurgence," stylist Stacee Michelle told Shop TODAY. "And it's available at every price point, so you’re seeing some celebrities wearing the trend."

In just the past few months, stars like Sandra Oh and Avril Lavigne have rocked the style on red carpets, while Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted wearing chic and roomy pants while out and about.

Even Cher, a celebrated fashion icon who has worn her fair share of wide-leg pants through the years, recently showed her love for the fit, tweeting about one specific $19 Amazon pair. “I love these,” she wrote, adding that pants “feel slinky,” and make your backside look “bootyfull.”

“They're extremely versatile and comfortable,” Michelle said of the style. “[It’s] an item that can take you from work to weekend, they have an elastic waistband, and you still look chic and pulled together. I think it's a great alternative option for people to try.”

Below, we asked Michelle to share tips on how to style the trend and found some popular and reviewer-loved options that will make the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.

How to style wide-leg pants

One of the most common misconceptions about wide-leg pants is that they'll make you look bigger, Michelle said. "But if you pair them with a fitted top or tuck in your blouse, they actually accentuate your waist, elongate your legs, and give you that flattering silhouette," she said.

Unlike flare jeans, which can a bit harder to pull off for shorter women, Michelle said that the wide-leg style can be flattering on women of all shapes, heights and sizes (and, as evidenced by Harry Styles and Justin Bieber, men can also pull off the fit).

When it comes to shoe pairings, Michelle said that boots are her favorite option. "A heel will definitely make your legs look extremely long," she added.

And of course, layering is key in the cooler months. "Adding a leather jacket or a blazer to your wide-leg pant can add even more dimension to your look," Michelle said.

Best wide-leg pants

These affordable pants come in a variety of colors and patterns. "This fall is all about bringing in color," Michelle said. "And a lot of [these] are patterned, so that's a great way to incorporate new hues into your wardrobe."

The pants are currently the No. 1 bestselling pajama pant on Amazon, but don't let that fool you, the bottoms can be worn almost anywhere. More than 13,000 people have given the pants a raving five-star review, with many saying that they love how comfortable they feel.

Everlane calls this pick its "most flattering pant — ever." They feature a high-rise fit, cropped hem and come in four different color options including white and navy.

This denim pair is such a popular pick, it's already sold out in many sizes. But they're still available in the petit and tall styles, so you'll want to grab those while you can. They have a vintage look and feel, which makes them a great addition to your throwback wardrobe.

Whether you're running errands or heading into the office, you'll look stylish and feel comfortable in these pants. They have five pockets, including three secure, zippered ones. Plus, they're made from a lightweight material that's designed to move with you. "These pants make you forget you are wearing pants at all," wrote one reviewer who called them "the best pants ever."

Thanks to the elastic waistband and super soft material, these wide-leg chinos will feel just like your go-to lounging pants. They come in classic, petit and tall sizes and are available in six colors to suit your personal style.

You'll get so many compliments when you wear these chic pants from Madewell. They feature pleats, for a dressed-up feel, but they'll work just as well for casual lunches as they will for dressy date nights.

These pants are made from a breathable, stretchy fabric, so you'll feel comfortable all day long. You can choose between an orange or cream color, both of which feel perfect for the upcoming season.

Take the trend to the next level with these jeans, which feature an exaggerated wide-leg. Faded denim adds to the retro feel.

With an elastic waistband and a soft, polyester material, these wide-leg pants will complete any laid-back look. Even better, you can get them for just $18.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!