We’ll never fully give up our sweatpants and leggings, but the time has finally come to bring our “real” pants back out — and honestly, we’re feeling pretty ready for it.

That being said, over the last year, while we were busy ditching our jeans in favor of comfier styles, a lot has changed in the world of denim. For example, skinny jeans were declared “uncool” by the younger generation and wider-leg, relaxed “mom” pairs were determined to be back in vogue. We've also seen other throwback styles, like low-rise and baggy jeans, make their return to the mainstream as well.

But out of all the styles making a comeback, none excite us quite as much as the flare and bell-bottom jeans that have been popping up across our social media feeds. The exaggerated leg, which were a staple of the ‘70s, are back with a bang. They’re a versatile piece that pairs well with heels or a classic tee. And, simply put, they’re really fun. Which makes them feel like a perfect choice for our return to denim.

If you’re looking to try on this retro jean trend for size, we found 11 stylish pairs that you can shop right now.

While these vintage-style jeans may feel a little snug at first, they'll form to your shape to get more comfortable with every wear. They come in tall, regular and petite sizes to fit a range of body types. The best part? You can get an extra 40% off the style when you use the code NICE at checkout.

Inspired by the jeans your mom wore in the ‘70s, this pair features a super high-rise waist and just the right amount of flare. The sturdy denim holds you in where you need it most, but still provides a comfortable amount of stretch.

Available in multiple washes, these jeans are a versatile wardrobe piece, no matter the season. Pair them with a floral shirt for a head-to-toe boho vibe or dress them up with a pair of heels for a night out.

Fun patterns and colors were a staple in ‘70s fashion, and these jeans are perfect for anyone looking to embrace the true spirit of the decade. The flare jeans come in a range of patterns, from a bright and colorful Psychedelic Combo to a purple floral print.

Another staple of the decade? Decorative pocket stitching. And these modern jeans have stitched front and back pockets, to give them a subtle vintage feel.

The split hem detail on the bottom makes these jeans feel truly unique. They're made with just the right amount of support and stretch, so you'll look and feel your best every time you slip them on.

These dark wash jeans are tight on top and flared from the knee-down to make your legs look extra lean and lengthy.

“I am in love with these pants because they fit like they were made for me,” one reviewer wrote about this chic pair. “They flatter my curves while still feeling mature and refined. The durable, stretchy fabric is a bonus for my active lifestyle.”

Good American is known for creating flattering jeans for all sizes, and this flared fit is no different. They’re designed with advanced stretch recovery, so they’ll hold their shape through plenty of wears. They also feature sculpting and smoothing technology to hug your curves in all the right places.

Made from soft, stretchy fabric, these denim pants are just as stylish as they are comfortable. They feature a high waist, flared silhouette and slightly frayed hems, which give the pants a laid-back feel.

Pair these jeans with a heeled clog or your favorite booties, and you'll be ready for whatever the day throws at you. The jeans are available in three different washes to fit your style, and reviewers say they're "flattering" and "slenderizing."

