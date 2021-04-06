Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you ever teased your mom about her go-to gardening shoes, you may want to call her up and apologize, because clogs are officially "cool" again.

In recent years we’ve seen plenty of these “ugly” shoes make their way into the mainstream. Dad sneakers and Birkenstocks were once considered clunky and out of style, but now you'd be hard-pressed to find any trendsetter without at least one pair in their closet. And, now, the same thing can be said about clogs.

They’ve long been a mainstay for nurses, restaurant workers, teachers and just about anyone whose job requires them to stand on their feet for hours. But now others are finally getting in on the secret. In part, it's likely thanks to this past year, when we saw comfortable items at the center of many of the biggest fashion trends. And considering that clogs are basically slippers, they're a perfect fit in any pandemic wardrobe.

The classic, comfortable styles are super trendy, as evidenced by Crocs' current Amazon bestseller status. But there are also plenty of higher-fashion options, from sandal versions to heeled clogs, that will take your outfits from casual to chic. Below, we found 13 stylish pairs that you'll want to slip your feet into.

Dansko knows a thing or two about clogs — the brand has a loyal following of nurses, restaurant and retail workers, who love the supportive and comfortable shoes. And one of the most recent releases, the minimalist and sleek Kane shoe, fits right in with their other uber-comfy options. The lightweight slip-on is partially made with carbon negative bio-based material and features the Dansko Natural Arch technology, for support.

Crocs are one of the most controversial shoes out there. But no matter how you feel about them, there’s no question that they’re back with a vengeance. They’re currently the bestselling clog on Amazon and have an impressive 4.8-star average rating from more than 173,000 reviews, many of which are from former haters who turned into fans after finally getting a pair.

Your house slippers have gotten a lot of wear over the past year. If it’s time for an upgrade, consider these comfortable and cute Birkenstock clogs. Lined with soft, genuine shearling, slipping your feet into these shoes will feel like wrapping them in a warm blanket. The best part? They have a hard sole, so, unlike your regular slippers, you can wear them just about anywhere

Available in black suede, mustard yellow and cheetah print, these heeled clogs can be dressed up or down to suit any occasion. Plus the brand's comfort insole will keep you comfortable no matter where the day takes you.

This stylish clog will convert even the most skeptical shopper. With a leather upper, natural wood outsole and a cushioned insole, you'll have no problem wearing these fashionable shoes all day long. According to the brand, they run small so you should order in a half-size larger than you normally would.

With a breathable two-strap style, these clog-inspired shoes are perfect for spring and summer. The heel adds a fashionable touch, and the cushioned sole makes them far more comfortable than your average heels.

Handmade in Sweden, these clogs combine classic style with comfort. To keep them looking their best over time, the seller recommends coating them with a protectant spray, to prevent stains and water damage.

You’ll feel like a true dancing queen whenever you slip on these retro clog-inspired sandals. The heeled shoes will pair perfectly with your wide-leg jeans or a spring-ready floral dress.

Made to be worn post-exercise, these shoes cradle your arches to soothe tired and sore feet, ankles and knees. One Amazon reviewer, who shared she wears them during her shifts as an intensive care unit nurse, wrote they are like “walking on clouds.”

If you’re someone who runs hot, typical rubber or plastic clogs can feel suffocating, especially during the sweltering days of spring and summer. These ones have plenty of ventilation holes for breathability, so your feet won't feel swampy even on the hottest or most humid days.

Step into the season with this comfortable clog, which is available in an array of bright, perfect-for-spring colors. You can choose between multiple materials, too, so you can grab the leather pair for work or the suede for everyday wear.

Whether you’re working in the yard or running errands, these clogs will be your new shoe of choice. And with a cushioned sole, they'll keep you comfortable even on days when you barely have a moment to sit.

Just like the brand’s stylish rain boots, Hunter’s clogs are built to withstand the elements, so you can wear them rain or shine. They feature a slight platform sole and a strap at the heel, which will keep them secured in place.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!