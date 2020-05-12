Nurses agree: These clogs are the most comfortable shoes

The clogs offer amazing support

For starters, the Dansko Professional Clogs provide much-needed comfort thanks to a range of features, including a roomy toe box, a contoured midsole, a padded instep and shock absorption in the outsole. The shoe's protective heel counter also helps heels move up and down comfortably, and the "anti-fatigue" rocker bottom adds all-day support.

The clog features a comfortable two-inch heel and even boasts the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. Podiatrist Dr. Emily Splichal told Shop TODAY the clogs are a great option for nurses and anyone else who's on their feet for extended periods of time.

"Standing long hours on unforgiving floors (like concrete) causes a lot of stress on the feet, lower legs and back. Doing this day after day increases the risk for musculoskeletal fatigue," she explained. "The stiffness of the shoe, its slight heel lift and forefoot rocker provide support and a reduction of stresses placed on the foot."

Splichal also cited the clog's slight heel-toe drop and stiff forefront rocker, and explained that both design features take tension off the calves and feet.

Nurse Jan Sanko swears by her Dankso clogs for long shifts. Jan Sanko

Nurses love them

Jan Sanko has been a registered nurse for 34 years, and swears by Dankso clogs, but admits that she didn't give much thought to her footwear early on in her career.

"As a young nurse, you don’t think about your feet. I have a picture of me in high top sneakers from years ago," she said. "When I developed plantar fasciitis and low back pain, I mentioned it to a physical therapist friend, who told me to go to The Walking Company store at the mall. That’s where I bought my first pair of Danskos."

After hearing other health care workers rave about the shoes over the years, Sanko learned what all the hype was about when she stepped into hers. "I’m an ER nurse, so I'm on my feet for most of my shift," she said. "It's the arch support that really helps."

Jenn Lestor, who works at M Health Fairview, University of Minnesota Medical Center, told Shop TODAY she also swears by Dansko clogs to help get her through long shifts.

"I’ve worn them ever since I started working as an RN and now as a CRNA. My feet don’t get sore or tired, even after a busy 12-hour day!" she said.

As a bonus, the leather clogs are easily cleaned off with a bleach wipe, a trait both Sanko and Lestor cited as being vital in their roles.

Finding practical, comfortable shoes in fun colors and unique patterns isn't always easy, but the Dansko clogs come in a range of bold shades and prints.

"Danskos come in lots of fun patterns and since we wear scrubs, it’s one place to express your personality," Debbie Jok, a nurse in Novi, Michigan, told Shop TODAY.

They're perfect for anyone who needs a little extra support

Hardworking medical professionals aren't the only ones who swear by these incredibly comfortable clogs. "I also recommend these shoes to my patients who are chefs, teachers, hairstylists, cashiers — really any profession that needs to stand on their feet all day for work," Splichal said.

Restaurant workers, in particular, call the clogs a godsend. "I manage a restaurant and work close to 80 hours a week in these shoes. I’m on my feet all day and never have any problems. My feet, back, and legs all feel a thousand times better in these than any other shoe I’ve tried," one Zappos shopper commented.

Retail workers also dig the supportive shoes. "I am on my feet all day in retail and I have worn Danskos forever. They are by far the best shoes to wear in these instances. I have some that I have worn for 10 years, and they are still wonderful," another Zappos reviewer wrote.

Taking care of your feet now can save you from a lifetime of foot issues, and this is one pair of shoes that's definitely worth the investment.

