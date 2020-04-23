Searches for slippers are up — and these are the bestsellers

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Now that we're all spending more time at home than ever, it's the perfect opportunity to trade your usual dress shoes and high heels for something a little more comfortable.

Searches for "house slippers for women" have increased by 600% in the last few weeks, so it looks like many people are using this time to treat themselves to cozy yet durable slippers.

Shoe retailer Zappos tells us they've recently seen an increased interest in comfortable slip-on styles. There are tons of slippers to choose from, so if you're looking for a simple place to start, Zappos told us these five have been consistent bestsellers lately.

Bestselling Zappos slippers

Inspired by the classic moccasin silhouette, these slippers were designed with a faux shearling lining to help absorb moisture and keep your feet comfortable.

This affordable option has over 1,000 reviews from Zappos customers, and they may just become your new go-to pair.

Made of 100% boiled wool, these cozy slippers were designed to be breathable and naturally water-resistant. They come in three different colors and are fashioned with a cushioned footbed that can be taken out and replaced with your own orthotics.

This chic style is the perfect combination of a slipper and a clog. The wool-covered cork and latex mid-bottom are designed to mold to your feet for a custom feel. They're currently available in five colors ranging from a classic black to an eye-catching blue.

These slippers are as adorable as they are comfortable. The double-felt outsole provides traction, while the natural wool keeps feet toasty and cozy.

These are currently listed as the No. 1 bestselling slippers on the site. The slip-on style features a water-resistant suede upper and a cushioned footbed for added comfort. They currently have over 4,000 reviews, with 76% of customers giving them a perfect five-star rating.

