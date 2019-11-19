We tried the Oprah-approved microwavable slippers — and they're a must-buy

As featured in Oprah's Favorite Things for 2019, Warmies contain specially treated dried millet seeds that allow your slippers to be safely heated and reheated to keep your feet cozy all winter long. With an added hint of dried lavender flowers, the slippers combine the soothing power of warmth and aroma to make them perfect for relaxing after a long day.

Simply place them on a sheet of paper towel, pop them in the microwave for a maximum of 90 seconds and your feet will be toasty for up to 45 minutes. Just be sure to wear them with socks because they do get very warm.

The first time I tried these slippers, I was a tad skeptical. But the second I put them on, I immediately fell in love with them. Now, every day when I get home, my Warmies are my go-to slippers.

TODAY's Director of Commerce, Jen Birkhofer, also loved the pair she tried, saying they're one of the most comfortable slippers she's ever worn.

"I'm a pretty tough customer when it comes to slippers," she said. "They need to be warm, they need to fit well, and they need to be easy to walk in. These fit the bill in every way. Even better? They don't slip off your feet while walking around the house (I wouldn't advise wearing them outside, the sole isn't thick enough.) On top of that, they are so warm that I haven't even tried microwaving them yet — but I plan to!"

But don’t just take our word for it. The customer reviews speak for themselves.

“I love these slippers,” one shopper raved. “My feet are always cold and I have trouble sleeping. I just pop these in the microwave and in minutes my feet are nice and warm.”

“I have circulation issues when I lay in bed and my feet are always cold,” said another. “But these heated them right up, my feet feel so warm and cozy. They are very soft and plush, and I love the scent of them too, very fresh and soothing.”

There’s a reason Oprah decided to feature Warmies on her 2019 My Favorite Things list — these microwavable slippers are the perfect way to "treat yourself," and they make great gifts!

