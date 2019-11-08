TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Oprah's Favorite Things have finally been revealed! When it comes to finding the hottest new gifts — and ones that are rising favorites — there's no better place to turn than Oprah's selection of goodies for the holiday season.

From chic clothes to kitchenware, Oprah has curated a wide array of products for one of her most extensive lists ever. Whether you're shopping for a loved one, or just shopping for yourself, you're bound to find something you love on this year's list. Better yet, they're all available on Amazon!

Here are a few of our favorite standouts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2019.

If you want to sort through the entire list of festive finds yourself, you can do so on Amazon's Oprah's Favorite Things page.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2019

This ring looks way more expensive than it's $48 price tag and there are six eye-catching gemstones to choose from.

Looking for a chic way to organize both your cosmetics and jewelry in one place? Then this travel pouch is for you! Even if you don't travel, this will sit nicely on your vanity to keep everything in its place.

TODAY Show Lifestyle Contributor Jill Martin recently released an incredible new perfume, and this reversible oversized throw is just as warm and inviting as her new scent. It comes in eight different stylish patterns.

These cozy slippers are microwaveable, so you can keep your feet extra toasty in the colder months ahead!

Lady Gaga had one of the most anticipated makeup releases of the year with Haus Laboratories and it looks like Oprah is particularly a fan of this creamy eye shadow formula.

This waterproof speaker comes in 6 bright colors and has an easy-to-use clip, making it perfect for pool parties, tailgates, apple picking, holiday parties and anywhere this winter may take you.

These high-shine hoops will make a statement at any holiday party! They come in silver, gold and rose-gold and are hallow, making them incredibly lightweight.

This buttery-soft tote is handwoven from vegan leather and comes in 6 muted colors that are perfect for anyone on your list.

If you're always digging through your phone for your purse, scaling down to this chic and stylish crossbody is definitely the way to go.

These knitted gloves are perfect for the winter season, and the fact that they allow you to still use your phone is an added bonus!

If you have someone with a sweet tooth on your holiday shopping list — or you have one yourself! — this decorative tin features a selection of creamy caramel chocolates that are sure to hit the spot.

If you spend a lot of time in front of electronic screens, these blue light filtering glasses will help diminish the negative effects of the screen while still looking stylish.

If you need something to keep you warm in these colder months, this unique scarf looks like a comfortable option.

"Much of the fashion world is shifting from real fur to faux, and the minks are rejoicing," Oprah wrote in the description.

Not only is this stylish duffel bag soft and travel-friendly, but it also contains a special compartment to store your shoes separately from the rest of your clothes!

If you love this style, CALPAK's carry-on suitcase is another one of Oprah's picks this year.

This jacket has become a major viral sensation, and it looks like even Oprah is a major fan! The warm coat has over 4,000 rave reviews on Amazon.

"No kitchen is complete without a striking set of knives," Oprah wrote on her list, and this knife set is both decorative and effective.

Oprah describes this tray as "a mail and magazine holder, an iced-tea delivery system, [and] a miniature coffee table," and you'll definitely be proud to display it in your home.

"If you can’t visit an ash or cedar forest or a lush patch of basil, bring those intoxicating scents inside in the form of posh hand-poured candles," Oprah wrote about this classic candle. It includes notes of neroli, green herbs, bay and jasmine.

This versatile cooker can prepare meals in minutes, and it has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon!

This set's decorative tin makes it perfect for to give as a gift, or you could divide them up as a the perfect stocking stuffers!

Picking out a holiday gift for kids can be tough, but this durable set of art supplies should keep them busy and creative for years to come.

Drinking water is important, and this colorful insulated bottle will help you stay hydrated in style. It's designed to keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours or hot for up to 24 hours.

Oprah calls this "a luxurious addition to any get-together at the holidays and beyond," and these delicious packs of salmon come ready to serve!

This makeup mirror has 5-stage dimming and a bluetooth selfie function - meaning you can take pictures of your masterpiece after you're done!

Can't get enough of Oprah's favorites? The full list can all be shopped on Amazon!

