At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Forget the itchy and uncomfortable sweaters of your childhood, cashmere is the game-changer adults need. Suddenly turtlenecks are cozy, not constricting. In fact, my winter wardrobe would probably consist entirely of cashmere if it weren't for one thing: the triple-digit price tag.

Fortunately, if you know where to look, it's easy to find this favorite fiber on sale. It's also great for anyone looking for a last-minute gift on a budget. Truly.

Here are a few timeless cashmere pieces that probably cost less than a trip to the salon.

This cashmere crewneck sweater is perfect to layer with just about anything in your fall wardrobe. It comes in three neutral colors to complements a variety of outfits and accessories. The short sleeve design also makes it easy to pair with any jacket!

This crewneck sweater, which comes in seven colors including a sable heather, boasts an impressive 4.2-star rating from nearly 400 reviews. It's made of 100% cashmere from goats in inner Mongolia where, supposedly, the best cashmere comes from.

The Duchess of Sussex, formerly Meghan Markle, is such a big fan of Everlane's affordable cashmere sweaters they reference her in their ads ... and apparently her husband, Prince Harry, now wears them too. This vintage crew, which Everlane lists as traditionally retailing for $200, comes in eight colors: sienna colorblock, yellow, black, bone, beige, aqua, burgundy and navy.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

It has pockets, need we saw more? We're also loving the colorblock look, with the arms and back of the sweater washed in a great pink hue!

You can never go wrong with a classic crew neck sweater! There are 14 colors to choose from including cream, beige, gray and navy. One reviewer wrote, "There is no comparison. I purchase(d) at least 2 per season for the last 7 years."

Naadam prides itself on sustainable cashmere. According to the site, the company pays Mongolian goat farmers 50% more than the industry standard and even invests in vaccination programs for their flocks. Naadam's bestselling $75 sweater, which is unisex and available in crew neck and v-neck, comes in 6 different colors.

Uniqlo has introduced a looser fit for their cashmere turtleneck, citing customer feedback. It's truly a timeless addition to your wardrobe, keeping you cozy (and chic) all season long. It also comes in ten colors ranging from off white to a deep purple.

This men's 100% cashmere sweater can be considered a low-risk, high reward investment — and women can pull it off, too. It comes in eight different colors, including neutrals like navy, black and gray and more playful and rich tones like orange and yellow.

You're bound to stand out in one of the 29 vibrant colors you have to choose from! This sweater is marked as a bestseller on J. Crew's site and for 10 dollars more you can add a personalized monogram.

This highly rated V-neck sweater from State Cashmere, headquartered in New York City, is made of 100% Mongolian cashmere. It comes in eight colors including camello, black, winter twig, red, ivory, heather gray, navy and baby blue.

The best thing about this sweater, besides the fact it comes in 12 different colors, is the fit! Costumers said it fits true to size and is, "Thicker than some cashmere sweaters." With a 4.2 star rating our of 5, this sweater is definitely worth a shot!

A good cardigan is essential to every cozy, layered look! This particular one comes in five colors including beige, gray and black making it easy to pair with your existing wardrobe. Plus, it has pockets so you really can't go wrong.

For more style stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!