How we chose our winners for the Shop TODAY 2024 Travel Gear Awards

If you're anything like the Shop TODAY team, you're always planning your next vacation. Hiking in Guatemala? Lounging poolside in Florida? Taking a long weekend home?

We've got you covered. Whether you're on the hunt for a comfortable one-and-done outfit to carry you from the flight to your hotel room or a carry-on that's as spacious as it is lightweight, we're highlighting the products that truly wowed us in terms of quality, value and overall satisfaction.

Keep reading to learn more about Shop TODAY's 2024 Travel Gear Awards, including how we reviewed products to determine 51 winners across 17 categories, including some repeats from last year's Travel Gear Awards.

What is the Shop TODAY 2024 Travel Gear Awards? | See all of the winners of the Shop TODAY 2024 Travel Gear Awards | How we reviewed products | Meet the experts | Has your product been featured?

What is the Shop TODAY 2024 Travel Gear Awards?

Welcome to Shop TODAY’s second Travel Gear Awards, where our team of editors determined the best products on the market. From hidden gems to ones that our editors have been using for years, this list contains all of the products that have earned the Shop TODAY stamp of approval.

We sorted through hundreds of new launches, editor recommendations, trending products flooding our social media pages and tried and true products to curate a list of must-have travel items worth reviewing for our awards. We then tried the products in our studios, putting them through practical experiments to see if they meet requirements when it comes to durability, function and quality for travel gear. Then, our team of editors and writers signed up to try out apparel and shoes, putting them to the test to see how they held up. Finally, our panel of experts reviewed some of our winners and gave feedback based on their expertise.

See all of the winners of the Shop TODAY 2024 Travel Gear Awards

How we reviewed products

Shop TODAY editors tested luggage, apparel, accessories and travel tech over the course of a month. Each product was reviewed within its category the same way to test for durability, value and quality to ensure accuracy of scoring.

For any product that made a claim (i.e. waterproof, wind-resistant, lightweight, etc.), we reviewed those based on three categories (value, quality and overall satisfaction) and based our scoring on how well it performed those specific tasks.

Meet the experts

Brady Schrock is a flight attendant for Delta Airlines.

is a flight attendant for Delta Airlines. Katie Jackson is a travel writer and expert, who also served on our panel of experts in 2023.

is a travel writer and expert, who also served on our panel of experts in 2023. Jonathan Alder is a luxury travel planner and adviser.

Has your product been featured?

Shop TODAY is editorially independent and our team of editors and writers work hard to pick the best products to share with our readers and viewers. We may license our logo to brands or products that have been featured on Shop TODAY. Click here if you’re interested in licensing your inclusion in Shop TODAY content or to learn more from our licensing partner, Wrights Media.