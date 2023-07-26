Experts share their tips for traveling with checked luggage, plus award-winning picks to shop

Travel Gear Award winners | More checked luggage | How we chose | Meet the experts | Has your product been featured?

When you’re planning an extended trip that requires luggage bigger than those that fit into the overhead bin, you’re going to need a suitcase that can not just accommodate your gear but is also easy to maneuver (and spot on the baggage carousel).

We're frequent fliers and over the years we have developed packing and travel techniques that make going the distance easier and more pleasurable. And choosing the right luggage to check is a key part of that technique.

But we also know there are so many options available when it comes to buying checked luggage that it can quickly become overwhelming — but it doesn’t need to be. Start with thinking about how you travel and what your travel needs are.

What to consider when buying checked luggage Don't go too big or heavy; a checked luggage bag should also be maneuverable.

Weigh the empty suitcase itself. Too heavy, and it may become easier to exceed the weight limit (typically 50 pounds).

A lightweight, medium-sized suitcase — one with wheels — is ideal.

— — Pricier luggage with a lifetime guarantee is a good investment, but if you don't need that, there are solid inexpensive options that do the job.

The most important factor? Size: You don’t want to go too big or start too heavy, according to Henley Vazquez, founder of modern-day travel agency Fora.

“It’s easy to fill all the space, but that’s problematic if you exceed the weight limit," she says. "You don’t want it to weigh a ton before you even fill it, so even the weight of the empty bag is important."

While there’s no one suitcase that will work for everyone, we’ve talked to experts for more of their tips on what to look for — things like the type of material, extra interior and exterior features, and more — to help demystify the process of finding the perfect checked luggage. Plus, we put a bunch of top-rated luggage through rigorous trials as part of the 2024 Shop TODAY Travel Gear Awards, crowning a couple picks that truly impressed us as winners.

2024 Shop TODAY Travel Gear Awards checked luggage winners

Value: 5/5 | Quality: 4/5 | Satisfaction: 5/5 | Overall score: 4.7/5

This suitcase is proof that high-quality checked luggage doesn’t have to break the bank. We preferred this option, which will run you about $100, over other suitcases that were quadruple the price!

In addition to being relatively stylish, our editors were impressed by its functionality with easy-to-maneuver 360-degree wheels, sturdy handles, a light-yet-durable hard shell frame, multiple organizer inserts and two-inch expansion capability. Plus, it passed what we’ve coined the “roll away test” — when we let go of the suitcase on a ramp, it didn’t roll away or budge even an inch!

Value: 4.3/5 | Quality: 4.8/5 | Satisfaction: 4.4/5 | Overall score: 4.5/5

Samsonite is a winner for the second year in a row, with this softside spinner as our pick for best suitcase. While the brand technically classifies this as a “medium” suitcase, it’s a lot roomier than you’d expect. It features smooth wheels, an interior panel divider and an expandable zipper feature, but reviewers recommend exercising caution when using it, since it’s easy to overpack such a spacious bag. Plus, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that Samsonite offers a 10-year warranty on all of its products.

“While I personally have Samsonite’s Proxis Spinner, I’m so satisfied with it I won’t hesitate to invest in this expandable luggage set when I want to go to the soft side," says travel expert Jonathan Alder. "It has all the essential bells and whistles — multi-directional wheels, double zippers, built-in organization, etc. But it’s still ultralight, and at just $250 for both the medium and carry-on, affordable. Plus, unlike all my other carry-ons (I review luggage for a living, so I have a garage-full), this one includes a removable WetPack for your toiletries.”

More checked luggage

Size: 19.49 x 12 x 27.76 in. | Weight: 11.77 lbs | Capacity: 39 L | Expandable? Yes

The carry-on size of Amazon Basics' luggage won during last year's Travel Gear Awards for the best budget suitcase — and its 28-inch hardside spinner is an equally good value for the cost if you need to check it in for travel. Vasquez agrees: "I just purchased an Amazon Basics suitcase that has been great."

For a third of the cost of other popular checked luggage brands, Amazon's spinner offers plenty of value for those who are going on shorter trips and aren't heavy travelers. It has a 39-liter capacity with helpful cross straps, an interior divider and it's thick and designed to be scratch-resistant. Most importantly, it's maneuverable: It has four double-spinner wheels and a handle that telescopes.

Size: 8 x 17.5 x 13 in. | Weight: 3 lbs | Capacity: 70 L | Expandable? Yes

Patagonia’s Black Hole Duffel is legendary in the travel world thanks to its durability and versatility. Made with thermoplastic polyurethane laminated polyester ripstop, it holds up against moisture and abrasions.

The aptly-named Black Hole converts from an expandable duffle to fold into its own storage sack (which can be used as a pocket when being used as luggage), which is great for those who don’t have a lot of space to store luggage.

Size: 20 x 13.5 x 32.75 in. | Weight: 10.2 lbs | Capacity: 123 L | Expandable? Yes

With one large central compartment, this suitcase has everything you need to make packing easy, including compression straps, one large mesh zippered pocket and a removable toiletry bag.

The exterior of the suitcase has two pockets, and the suitcase can be unzipped for an additional 2 inches of space. It also features a TSA-approved lock, a patented Securitech zipper, an ergonomic telescoping handle, top and bottom carrying handles, and dual-density double spinner wheels.

Size: 12.5 x 21.5 x 14 in. | Weight: 4 lbs | Capacity: 60 L | Expandable? Yes

This bag weighs only 4 pounds — yet can accommodate a week’s worth of clothing. It features lockable zippers, a daisy chain around the outside so you can clip items on, a hidden external passport pocket, and other external storage compartments.

Best of all, it's sturdy and easy to clean, which is why Annie Shigo, Shop TODAY's social media editorial assistant, swears by her mini version of this Go Bag: "When you live in a big city, you need a bag that's easy to clean after a travel day. The go bag has such an easy-to-clean material that I just wipe it down with one Clorox wipe. It doesn't get scuff marks and is pretty water-resistant. While the material doesn't have a ton of stretch, it feels sturdy, so your items won't get tossed around in it."

Size: 32 x 17 x 13 in. | Weight: 10 lbs | Capacity: 110 L | Expandable? Yes

This duffel has the best of both worlds: a flexible duffel bag structure and the organizational components of a traditional suitcase, plus wheels. A regular duffel this size would be hard to heft around, but the hard side, adjustable handle and wheels add to its functionality.

The top of this bag unzips and has two mesh compartments in it, while the main inside of the bag is one large compartment with a mesh zip cover. There are also two external pockets for those regularly used items you need to access easily. An internal collapsible brace either folds out to give you extra space or folds back to let the top of the bag lie flat.

Size: 27 x 15.5 x 13.75 in. | Weight: 11 lbs | Capacity: 91 L | Expandable? Yes

Available in a medium version, the large can accommodate up to 10 days' worth of outfits (or even more, if you're extremely organized). The five-level shelf is also removable so you can keep things organized. When you're ready to stow the shelf away, it comes with compression straps to secure everything in while giving you optimal packing space for your other things.

Size: 26 x 18.75 x 11 in. | Weight: 9.9 lbs | Capacity: 80 - 91 L | Expandable? Yes

The Checked Expandable weighs under 10 pounds but gives travelers a whopping 90 liters of packing space. While it only comes in three colors, its smaller sister suitcase, the Checked suitcase, comes in several more options with only a minimal amount of size difference (likewise, if you need a super-sized option, there’s a Checked Expandable Plus).

Size: 28 x 18.5 x 11.75 in. | Weight: 9.8 lbs | Capacity: 97 L | Expandable? Yes

With a durable outer covering made from high-density nylon fabric (which has DuraGuard coating to resist stains and abrasions), the spinner also has leather trim, chrome zippers and a TSA-approved lock. It has a four-wheel system that’s easy to roll and turn, and an adjustable handle with a contoured grip. An added bonus is the suitcase’s USB port with a power bank storage pocket (you have to get the power bank separately), making charged up travel easy.

Frequently asked questions How do I save on check-in fees? There are a few ways to avoid checked bag fees when flying, including avoiding Basic Economy seating (which doesn’t include a checked bag), gaining status with an airline or using an airline credit card that waives bag fees. “Typically, if you have status with an airline or have a co-branded airline credit card, you can avoid bag fees,” says Vazquez. “If you fly a specific airline frequently, it’s worth it to get the credit card just for that bonus.” What should I do if my checked luggage gets lost? Vasquez recommends arriving at the airport with plenty of time to check in your luggage and make connecting flights, as well as making sure your luggage stands out in a crowd. "Etsy ... has some custom luggage stickers that you can use to differentiate your bag from all of the others," she says. Vasquez adds, “Don't book a layover with a short connection. Cutting it close on time is a guaranteed way to lose your luggage,” she says. If you're lucky enough to be able to book a premium seat or first class in the front of the plane, "your bag is also tagged that way. Those bags do get more attention than all the rest." If you're worried, "more people are putting an Apple AirTag in their bag to help them track it," she says, adding, "If your bag doesn’t make it to your destination with you, just keep calling the airline until you get it back." Do you have any tips and tricks for packing checked luggage? Vasquez shares these packing hacks if you're thinking of checking in your luggage: Pack a folded soft suitcase inside if you’re going to be shopping on your trip and will be bringing back more than you came with. You’ll want that extra room.

"Always bring a little of what you will need in your carry-on — a change of clothes, spare contacts or medicine, cosmetics, a toothbrush — just in case your checked bag doesn’t arrive with you.

"You hear about theft in checked bags, but it’s not something I’ve ever personally experienced. However, I never check a laptop or good jewelry in my checked luggage as a rule of thumb." What else should I consider when buying checked luggage? Material. Shoppers need to consider luggage material that stands up to wear and tear, like polycarbonate (for hard shells) or ballistic nylon (for softsides). "These materials are known for their durability and resistance to wear and tear," travel blogger Jeremy Albelda says.

Shoppers need to consider luggage material that stands up to wear and tear, like polycarbonate (for hard shells) or ballistic nylon (for softsides). "These materials are known for their durability and resistance to wear and tear," travel blogger Jeremy Albelda says. Wheels. Vasquez urges to “always make sure to get a bag with wheels” if you’re checking it. The quality of the wheels of your luggage is immensely important for easy maneuverability. "Choose luggage with sturdy, smooth-rolling wheels that can easily navigate different terrains. Four-wheeled luggage, also known as spinner luggage, is easier to maneuver compared to two-wheeled luggage," says Albelda.

Vasquez urges to “always make sure to get a bag with wheels” if you’re checking it. The quality of the wheels of your luggage is immensely important for easy maneuverability. "Choose luggage with sturdy, smooth-rolling wheels that can easily navigate different terrains. Four-wheeled luggage, also known as spinner luggage, is easier to maneuver compared to two-wheeled luggage," says Albelda. Compartments and organization. Albelda also strongly suggests choosing "luggage with multiple compartments and pockets to make packing and organizing your belongings easier."

Albelda also strongly suggests choosing "luggage with multiple compartments and pockets to make packing and organizing your belongings easier." Zippers, locks and expandability. "Choose expandable luggage that allows you to have extra packing space when needed, which can be helpful for longer trips or when returning with more items than you initially packed,” Albelda says. Also consider other extra features that'll ensure the safety of your belongings, like strong zippers and TSA-approved locks, he adds.

"Choose expandable luggage that allows you to have extra packing space when needed, which can be helpful for longer trips or when returning with more items than you initially packed,” Albelda says. Also consider other extra features that'll ensure the safety of your belongings, like strong zippers and TSA-approved locks, he adds. Colors. If you can pick a unique color or style, go for it, Vasquez says. "If you’re opting to check a bag, find something with color so it stands out from everyone else’s luggage and you can find it at baggage claim quickly."

How we chose

For award winners, we sorted through hundreds of new launches, editor recommendations, trending products flooding our social media pages and tried and true products to curate a list of travel items worth reviewing. We then tried the products in our studios, putting them through practical experiments to see if they meet requirements when it comes to durability, function and quality for travel gear. Finally, our panel of experts reviewed some of our winners and gave feedback based on their expertise.

For more options, we also scoured the internet and gathered picks that either have high ratings, were from brands our editors have tried before or both.

Meet our experts

Jeremy Albelda is a travel expert and blogger at The World or Bust.

is a travel expert and blogger at The World or Bust. Henley Vazquez is the founder of modern-day travel agency Fora.

is the founder of modern-day travel agency Fora. Jonathan Alder is the CEO and Travel Planner of Jonathan’s Travels, serving on our panel of experts for the Shop TODAY Travel Gear Awards.

