The products shown may be from a celebrity's own product line. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Ever since Scarlett Johansson first announced that she would be releasing her own beauty line back in June of 2021, we've been not-so-patiently waiting for it to drop. And now, the moment has finally come. Today, the acclaimed actress launched The Outset, a collection of clean and minimalist skin care essentials.

Having been the longtime face of several beauty brands in the past, Johansson is already well-versed in the ways of the industry. But when it came to creating her own line, she reportedly spent five years educating herself on formulations, product development and brand identity before bringing the idea to fruition.

“I wanted to create and represent a brand that felt true to me, something real and intimate that others could see themselves in, too,” Johansson shared in a press release. “The Outset was inspired by my own skincare ritual — a consistent routine of cleansing, prepping and moisturizing that keeps my skin on track and camera ready. I’ve found that great skin starts with the basics, and consumers we spoke with similarly expressed a desire to return to the essentials.”

To create the brand, Johansson worked with entrepreneur and co-founder Kate Foster Lengyel. As of now, The Outset offers five core products: a cleanser, serum, moisturizer, night cream and eye cream. And on the site, the brand describes its offerings as a "classic white tee (of skincare)." Meaning that the versatile staples can be used on their own or easily incorporated into your existing routine.

All the products from the company are vegan, fragrance-free and dermatologist- and allergy-tested. And in keeping with its Consciously Clean approach, the brand has eliminated over 2,700 questionable and potentially harmful ingredients from each formula. The packaging is also designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating bio-resin or post-consumer recycled materials whenever possible. All five products retail for under $55 and are currently available on The Outset site.

“The Outset means a new beginning, which feels more relevant than ever at a time when we are all starting over and pressing the reset button,” Johansson said. “It took years for us to build a brand that was backed by quality and purpose, and I’m thrilled to finally share The Outset with the world. It’s an exciting beginning for me, as well.”

The Outset beauty line

“This cleanser is so hydrating and gentle,” Johansson shared on the site. “The formula is sulfate-free, so it removes makeup without stripping the skin. I love that it leaves my skin feeling so soft and clean afterwards.”

Like all the products from The Outset, this night cream includes the brand's signature Hyaluroset Complex, a botanical alternative to hyaluronic acid. It also features plenty of other skin care powerhouses like niacinamide, bakuchiol and evening primrose oil. According to the company, these ingredients work together to improve texture, smooth the appearance of fine lines and restore suppleness to your skin.

“My skin looks so much firmer since I’ve been using this prep serum,” Johansson said. “It’s packed with soothing plant extracts that help to plump and even out my skin. I can’t live without this step.”

This vitamin-rich cream is meant to be applied around your eyes and mouth to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Its star ingredient is vitamin C, which experts say can help fight hyperpigmentation and stimulate collagen production.

“I wish I could bathe in this moisturizer!” Johansson shared. “It delivers major, long-lasting hydration so it keeps my skin looking smooth and healthy all day, even when I’m on set.” The moisturizer also includes edelweiss and red rice extracts, which protect the skin from free radicals and pollution.

Inspired by Johansson's own skin care regimen, this bundle includes all the staples that your routine needs: a cleanser, serum and moisturizer. "These products really work better together," Johansson said. "I’ve noticed such a difference in my skin 一 it feels so much smoother, firmer and more even. Like many people, I can be sensitive to fragrances, so it was very important to me that these products be formulated without any added perfumes.”

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!