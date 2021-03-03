Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

At some point in all of our lives, our hair starts to get a bit thinner. Something as simple as regularly coloring your hair or something as complicated as major stress can damage hair and affect its growth pattern, and unfortunately you can't always prevent thinning.

What you can do, however, is tackle it head-on. To help you discover a few products that help encourage growth and restore fullness, Shop TODAY consulted a handful of top hair pros. From shampoos and serums to leave-in treatments and scalp massagers, these are the 12 solutions they swear by.

Hairstylist-recommended products for thinning hair

If your once-thick mane is looking a tad sparse these days, there's no reason to panic. "As we grow older, hair shedding accelerates while hair growth simultaneously slows down," Salon deZEN founder Maria Elizabeth explained.

But if you do want to give your tresses a boost, the stylist loves to spray on a bit of this plumping treatment before styling. "It was uniquely created with eyelash thickening and lengthening technology which helps strengthen hair while also adding thickness, body and bounce," she said.

Looking for a quick way to add volume to your locks during your daily routine? This leave-in treatment stimulates strands and encourages denser-looking hair. It's made with caviar and lends thinning hair some texture while boosting volume and fullness.

"Simply spritz the product on towel-dried tresses and then let it air dry or style per usual. This elegant treatment is formulated with eco-certified ingredients, like caviar, sea silk, bamboo and kendi oil, that are sustainably harvested to protect the environment," Elizabeth said.

A little bit of shedding is normal, but if you seem to be losing more hair than you typically do, Elizabeth recommends using these regrowth drops. "The 2% Minoxidil in this solution actively promotes hair growth by shedding old hairs and replacing them with new, stronger ones," she said.

The FDA-approved topical solution comes with a handy dropper applicator and can be applied to your scalp two times a day. "I love that it doesn't make hair greasy and dries quickly," Elizabeth raved.

The journey towards a thicker mane can start in the shower, and this powerful shampoo might just be a great addition to your bath time routine. "It's packed with vitamins, minerals and amino acids that revitalize the hair shaft, plus gentle cleansers to help whisk away scalp buildup," celebrity hairstylist Cheryl Bergamy told Shop TODAY.

The peppermint-scented formula is free of parabens, sulfates and vitamins and is gentle enough to use daily. It's a true multitasker that helps you achieve fuller and softer strands with little to no effort, which is pretty sweet if you ask us.

It only takes seconds a day to give your scalp a little TLC, and serums are one of Sabit Hantal's favorite ways to do so. The hairstylist and founder of SH Fifth Avenue Salon swears by this scalp and hair serum to strengthen and grow hair fibers.

"This is my favorite product for thinning hair because it literally transforms your hair in a week. It uses wheat protein derivatives to repair the flexibility and elasticity of damaged hair and restores uniformity and smoothness. It makes your hair strong and shiny, while adding substance to thicken it and reduces breakage at the same time," Hantal said.

Chemical treatments and heat styling can cause damage and hair thinning, but one ingredient can help set your strands back on track. "Ceramides keep the hair cuticle flat, helping to smooth hair, enhance shine and allow hair to endure wear and tear over time. They promote elasticity and moisture retention, and aid in strengthening hair," celebrity hairstylist Ayumi Yamamoto explained.

This rinse-off treatment from Redken is infused with a mix of ceramides, proteins and lipids and works to strengthen strands from the inside out. It can revive damaged hair and prevent future breakage and can be used up to three times a week!

You've likely heard about Rogaine before (perhaps from this year's Harper's Bazaar Hair Awards?), and the well-known brand is a household name for a good reason. "It's a tried-and-true solution to help combat hair loss. The foam penetrates your scalp and targets your hair follicle to reactivate the growth cycle," Dr. Orit Markowitz, a leading dermatologist and CEO/founder of OptiSkin, told Shop TODAY.

Rogaine is great to use at the early stages of hair thinning and works pretty darn quickly. It's formulated with 5% Minoxidil and a mix of botanical extracts and emollients that hydrate your scalp. The best part? The foam format is easy to use and takes just seconds to massage into strands.

"This lightweight leave-in treatment is suitable for all hair types and adds volume to hair using antrel (a proprietary complex), keratin, biotin and zinc," Bergamy said. The body-boosting treatment leaves limp hair looking thicker and fuller without adding bulk and is part of a larger line of products that also includes dietary supplements.

"Viviscal hair growth supplements have been around for years and many women swear by the brand!" celebrity hairstylist Stephanie Hobgood said.

Pricey? Yes. Worth it? Most definitely. Christophe Robin's sea salt scrub is a hybrid exfoliator and shampoo that tackles buildup while soothing sensitive scalps. Perfect for a range of hair types, the cruelty-free multitasker is known for its powerful formula.

"The ingredients are amazing. Sea salt helps purify scalps by removing residue, while sweet almond oil, hydrates and soothes scalps," Yamamoto said.

Combing can be a nerve-racking process when your hair is thinning, but it doesn't have to be. T3's two-piece detangling set includes a shower comb and a detangling brush to help you treat your hair with kid gloves.

"Make sure you start combing at the bottom first then gradually detangle it up to the scalp. Then you can go in with the detangling brush. Focus on brushing the scalp to invigorate and stimulate blood flow to the scalp," Hobgood instructed.

A microfiber towel won't give you thicker hair, but it can help you maintain the hair you do have if thinning is a concern. "Using a proper towel to dry your hair is key. This one helps soak up moisture with the least amount of friction," Hobgood revealed.

Hair is weaker when it's wet, and this bestseller from Aquis cuts down drying time by 50% so your locks are less vulnerable. As an added bonus, it nixes frizz and the hands-free design is pretty convenient!

According to Yamamoto, exfoliating and stimulating the scalp is important if you're looking to grow healthy, beautiful hair. "Massaging the head is key, even if you have a dry or oily scalp. When massaging your head with your hands, please be careful not to scratch your scalp with your nails," the hairstylist told TODAY.

Comfier's cordless hair/scalp massager has four massage heads with 21 nodes, so you can test it out until you find a technique that suits you. It's also small and portable, so it won't take up too much space in your bedside drawer or travel bag.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!