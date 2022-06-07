6 expert-recommended beauty products for toning, lifting and healthier skin

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Gone are the days you have to book a pricey appointment to achieve spa-like results of healthy, glowing skin. Thanks to brands making esthetician and dermatologist-grade tools more accessible, you can work innovative skin care into your nighttime, or morning routine all from the comfort of your own bathroom.

But how do you know what's worth the cost and what will give you the results you need? NewBeauty Senior Editor-at-Large Sarah Eggenberger stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about her favorite high-tech beauty products, from a dermaplaning tool to a facial roller.

Whether you're looking to re-energize your skin or tackle puffiness, keep reading to see how you can achieve the best results for your healthiest-looking skin.

Best product for defuzzing

According to the brand, this dermaplaning tool was developed by an expert esthetician and it exfoliates the face by removing dead skin cells. Eggenberger loves this product for removing any peach fuzz and says for best results, hold the skin taut and gently glide the blade with short, light strokes. The brand says after consumer evaluation, 92 percent of people saw an increase in skin smoothness after 12 weeks of use.

Best product for toning

Eggenberger is a fan of this at-home micro-current device. "NuFace has backed up its products with a clinical trial where 85 percent of users experienced improved facial contour."

According to the brand, this toning device is FDA-approved and stimulates the face and neck with micro-currents, which contours, lifts and reduces the appearance of fine lines. Coming with a hydrating gel formula primer, the brand says to expect to see results when used five minutes a day, five times a week.

Best product for regenerating

This vegan collagen skin booster serum is designed to dramatically reduce the appearance of wrinkles, expression lines and redness, while also increasing skin's brightness, according to the brand. Eggenberger says you apply the product on clean, damp skin and use it as a quick seven-day regimen or use the 28-day set for a full skin reset.

Best product for energizing

Eggenberger says cryotherapy is a technology that harnesses the power of cold temperatures to eliminate and target skin concerns. The temperatures work to "increase blood circulation, minimize pore size, soothe inflammation and give your skin the perfect healthy glow. Especially great for lymphatic drainage and for relieving sinus pressure," said Eggenberger.

According to the brand, these glass tools are filled with a cold liquid and are meant to be kept in the freezer for the best results.

Best product for lifting

Eggenberger says this Gua Sha device is a "facial lifting tool with roots in traditional Chinese Medicine and has been used for thousands of years."

"This facial massager works to help firm and lift skin, while also helping improve the effectiveness of your skin care products by helping them to penetrate deep into skin," she said, adding that Gua Sha has potential benefits such as improving blood circulation, lymphatic draining and reducing puffiness.

Best product for de-puffing

For instant de-puffing, Eggenberger loves this rose quartz facial roller. She says it's another great tool to maximize the benefits of your favorite serums and promotes lymphatic drainage of the face. This product from Daily Concepts, is made of pure rose quartz and should be stored in the freezer for maximum de-puffing effects.

"When shopping for Rose Quartz Rollers make sure to look for solid stone. Some companies may cut costs by hollowing out the stone, which compromises not only the quality, but your results, Eggenberger said. "Also look for dual-ended options with both narrow and wide roller treatments so you can reach every space on your face."

