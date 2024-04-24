Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Here at Shop TODAY, we know how frustrating hair loss can be. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, hair loss affects an estimated 80 million Americans. And the effects aren't just aesthetic — research has shown that it can have psychological impacts, too.

That's why we've spent a lot of time through the years speaking to top experts in the field to learn more about the ingredients and solutions that actually work to help promote hair growth.

Here, we're sharing a handful of those — along with some of the expert-recommended and top-rated products that shoppers swear by.

Minoxidil for hair loss

When it comes to regrowing hair at home, Minoxidil (the generic form of Rogaine) is one of the most popular solutions. It comes up in almost every conversation we have with experts about hair growth — and for good reason. When used consistently, the treatment has been clinically proven to boost hair growth. As with all products we mention, it's best to speak with your personal provider first to make sure the topical ingredient is safe for you to use.

“It’s a tried-and-true solution to help combat hair loss," Dr. Orit Markowitz, a leading dermatologist and the CEO and founder of OptiSkin, previously shared with Shop TODAY. "The foam penetrates your scalp and targets your hair follicle to reactivate the growth cycle.”

One thing to note: If you notice you're losing more strands than usual after you first start using the product, don't give up on it. “One of the common side effects is increased shedding when you first start it,” shares Dr. Robert Finney a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. “For people who are already shedding, it can be a little alarming. So I always counsel that it’s normal, it’s just kicking your hair that was about to go into the resting phase out. It’s going to regrow, and it’s going to regrow healthier.”

For anyone who may be wary of trying Minoxidil, this solution has a lower concentration of the ingredient, at 2%. The bottle is said to have enough product for about one month of use, though the brand says you likely won't see results for around three to six months.

“The 2% minoxidil in this solution actively promotes hair growth by shedding old hairs and replacing them with new, stronger ones,” says Maria Elizabeth a hairstylist and the founder and owner of Salon DeZEN.

Amazon Basic Care Minoxidil Topical Solution $ 25.99 Amazon What we like Contains 2% Minoxidil

Unscented Something to note Should be used 2x per day

Amazon's Minoxidil formula is an affordable solution with more than 3,500 five-star ratings. It contains 2% Minoxidil and comes with a three-month supply of product.

"This stuff works and without it I don’t think I would have any hair," shares one verified shopper. "It does take a bit for it to start working, so don’t give up. Use this whole box, twice a day like it says and when you get the end of your last bottle you will notice a difference!"

Rosemary oil for hair loss

In recent years, rosemary oil has gained a loyal following across the internet, and many people swear by it as a natural hair growth solution. And according to Dr. Michelle Henry, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, the evidence shows that it may actually be an effective tool.

“Rosemary oil is equivalent to 2.5% minoxidil, which is pretty impressive,” she previously told us.

Even better, it tends to be well-tolerated with minimal side effects so most people can incorporate it into their routine. "It’s something that we can use during pregnancy or for patients who just don’t want to use minoxidil or are intolerant to it,” Henry said.

Pure Rosemary Essential Oil $ 9.98 $ 11.95 Amazon What we like Multiple uses

Many sizes available Something to note Some complain about the smell

Henry shared that one way to try using the ingredient is to combine a pure oil, like this one, with a carrier oil (such as grapeseed or coconut oil), to help your skin better tolerate the ingredient. Apply the treatment to your scalp twice per day for best results.

Mielle Organics' Strengthening oil is a No. 1 bestseller with more than 60,000 perfect five-star ratings. Not only does it contain rosemary oil (it's the third ingredient on the ingredient list), but it also has nourishing ingredients like biotin, coconut oil and tea tree oil.

"I’ve been experiencing hair loss since I entered high school," shares one Amazon shopper. "I went to doctors and got [prescribed] things that were supposed to help. However, nothing has worked as well as this oil (not to mention this is significantly cheaper than anything the doctor prescribed). I noticed results within a month and now several months later, my hair is looking more and more like it used to!"

Redensyl for hair loss

During an appearance on TODAY, Henry shared that the ingredient Redensyl has been shown to have results "similar to Minoxidil, without the irritation, without the excess hair growth."

After using this product for a couple of months, associate editor Shannon Garlin said that she "noticed vast improvements to my scalp and hair."

"And while bad habits have been hard to break (I gave my mane a box-dye last summer), I still feel like the consistent use of this serum has started to repair my many years of hair abuse. My hairline looks fuller and there’s new growth starting to appear. I even have family and friends commenting on how long my locks have gotten."

The formula features Redensyl as well as Procapil and Baicapil, which the brand says work together to target stem cells, increase blood circulation and increase hair density.

Awakening Mist $ 48.00 Amazon What we like Suitable for all hair types

"Ultra-lightweight" Something to note Use twice per day

Along with supporting hair growth, the brand says that this mist is designed to minimize buildup, add volume and hydrate your strands. For best results, the brand suggests using it twice per day.

"It’s really unbelievable how much better my hair looks and feels," one verified shopper on the Kintsugi site said. "Friends, coworkers, and even my hairdresser have asked what I’m doing. And now they are using the Kintsugi products! I couldn’t be happier with my 'new' hair!"

Caffeine for hair loss

Sure, your morning cup of coffee is essential to your routine, but did you know that caffeine can also have benefits for both your skin and hair, too? While its connections to hair growth are still being explored, experts say it may have beneficial effects.

“Caffeine is a stimulant that increases circulation, allowing beneficial nutrients and oxygen to be delivered to the hair follicles to keep them healthy,” Dr. Michele Green, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City previously shared with us. Research has shown that caffeine can help block the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone, a hormone that has been linked to hair follicle damage, which can lead to androgenetic alopecia (aka male or female-pattern hair loss), she added.

While other hair loss treatments, like Minoxidil and Finasteride (a prescription treatment), have shown to be more effective, Dr. Chesahna Kindred, a board-certified dermatologist in Maryland, says that studies show that the ingredient may be helpful for people who suffer from androgenetic alopecia and stress-induced hair loss.

C1 Caffeine Shampoo $ 12.45 Amazon What we like Cleanses scalp

Nourishing castor oil Something to note Leave in for at least 2 min

“Alpecin is a popular, highly-rated brand that offers caffeine shampoos and liquids,” Green says. The shampoo features the brand's proprietary caffeine complex, which combines a blend of caffeine, zinc and niacin to help make your hair look thicker, stronger and fuller, the brand says.

"I saw significant improvements in shedding after less than a week of usage," one shopper shared. "I’ve used it for over 6 months now and it leaves your hair softer and stronger and with so much less breakage and shedding."

Green shared that the Inkey List’s caffeine treatment is another example of a product that contains the ingredient. The affordable formula features both caffeine and Redensyl. The brand suggests applying it all over your scalp every night for best results — according to The Inkey List, you'll likely see a difference in your hair in as little as three months.

"For the price point this stuff is fantastic!" one shopper on the Inkey List site shared. "As a mid-life woman my hair has started to thin and shed and growth has slowed down. I am on my third bottle of this and it really does stimulate hair growth. I use it each evening along with the Inkey scalp massaging brush and wash my hair the following day (as I’ve got generally oily and fine hair)."

This formula from shopper-loved brand Pura D'Or blends argan oil, caffeine, biotin, niacin and more to help reduce hair thinning and increase the volume of your hair, the brand says.

"Oh my God! After a month I noticed decreased shedding in [the] sink and shower," one Amazon shopper wrote. "After two months my hairdresser said I had tons of new hair growing. Now at three months my hair is thick and beautiful and very strong!"

FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions What causes hair loss in women? “From an internal medicine point of view, there are many abnormalities (which we can find through a simple blood test) that can cause hair loss,” says Dr. Cameron K. Rokhsar, founder and medical director of New York Cosmetic, Skin & Laser Surgery Center. “These include low iron, anemia, changes in thyroid hormone (hyper- or hypothyroidism), changes in sex hormones (conditions such as polycystic ovary disease, which causes an increase in male hormones like testosterone) and autoimmune diseases such as lupus," Rokhsar adds. These are just a few of the more common causes of hair loss. Other causes for female hair loss can be androgenic alopecia, also known as female pattern balding, a genetic condition that can become permanent if left untreated. Traction alopecia, which develops from tighter hair styles can cause lhair loss as well as a few less common medical or genetic conditions. How much hair loss is normal? Dr. Rae Lynne Kinler, medical director of Ziering Medical in Connecticut, previously told us that the average person loses approximately 100 to 150 hairs per day as a result of our normal hair cycle. Anything that’s much more noticeable than that could be cause for investigation. “If you are seeing excessively large amounts of hair on your pillow, upon combing your hair or in the drain upon showering, it may be time to look into other causes,” echoes Dr. Andrew Kwak, a hair restoration surgeon, hair loss expert and founder of The Lumen Center in Pennsylvania. Though you should also check in with a doctor to identify the exact cause of your thinning hair, there are some potential explanations. How long does it take for Minoxidil to work? If you're applying the product twice per day, it typically takes about six months to see results, Dr. Farah Moustafa, dermatologist and director of laser and cosmetics at Tufts Medical Center, previously told TODAY.com.

How we chose

To choose the best products and ingredients for hair growth, we searched back through our extensive archives of hair loss coverage and picked the top products and ingredients that dermatologists have recommended to us over the years. We also used shopper reviews to determine some of the most popular products that feature those ingredients.

Meet our experts