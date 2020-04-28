Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The kids aren't the only ones who should be celebrating Mother's Day. Husbands are also on the search for the perfect gift.

Finding the perfect Mother's Day gift for your wife (no matter how long you've been together) isn't always easy. You want to get her something that makes her feel appreciated and brings a smile to her face immediately. After all, a happy wife is a happy life.

Don't know where to start? We've got you covered with a roundup of Mother’s Day gift ideas for your wife that are bound to bring her joy.

You can never go wrong with flowers. This white orchid arrangement from UrbanStems would look great on the kitchen counter or even a home office. It comes in a beautiful patterned blue and white pot that's inspired by the Italian glass.

Since she's probably spending plenty of time watching her favorite shows with the kids on the couch these days, get her a special throw blanket just for her. This one from Serena & Lily comes in light gray and navy blue.

For a more personalized option, you can't go wrong with a Homesick scented candle. Since your kids may not be able to come home and celebrate Mother's Day this year, remind her of home with this sweet candle. It has 60 to 80 hours of burn time, is made with soy wax, and comes in a wide range of cities, states and countries.

Mother's Day jewelry is always a good idea. This piece is Baublebar's take on a modernized charm bracelet. First, you buy the bar bracelet in either gold or pearl and then customize it with as many charms as you want. They have ones to represent milestones, your initials and other meaningful symbols.

Everyone deserves some "me time" once in a while. For those times when she has an extra few minutes to herself, gift her this wooden bathtub caddy tray while she enjoys a warm bath.

With summer just around the corner, these cozy UGG slides are the perfect slippers for warm weather. They're made with a luxurious blend of sheepskin and come in three different shades including beige, grey and black. Pair these with a robe or a loungewear set and she'll be good to go.

Complete the ambiance of an at-home spa with this beautifully scented candle by Voluspa. It has notes of woody santal and sweet French bourbon vanilla to help create a soothing and relaxing environment.

It's hard to keep a house full of kids organized, but making sure there is a place for everything is the start of a clean environment. In an effort to make life easier for your wife, get her this set of sleek OXO food containers to consolidate your pantry.

Since having kids can get messy, get her a bag that's both trendy and easy to clean. This Rothy's handbag is made from recycled materials, including ocean-bound marine plastic collected from coastlines and it's 100% machine washable.

If your children live far away or go to college out of state, this personalized signpost from UncommonGoods is a thoughtful and charming way for mom to keep them all in one place.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This block letter monogram necklace is both trendy but simple. It will give the perfect edge and adds a bit of personalization to any outfit.

Who doesn't love a beautiful card? This one lily themed one from Love Pop is 3D and has more than enough space for you to write your wife a love letter on her special day.

It's always nice (and good luck!) to receive a new wallet. This one from Kate Spade will not only keep all of her things organized but the floral design is also a fun way to add a pop of color into her spring closet, too!

Before you know it, summer will be here. Help your wife get warm weather-ready with this "Mama Knows Best" tote from Anthropologie. It would make the perfect beach tote!

If she enjoys creating charcuterie boards, this round acrylic tray from Mark & Graham would make a great addition to her collection. Plus, you can customize it to give it an extra personal touch.

This William Sonoma apron is the perfect gift for the wife who is the home chef. It's guaranteed to protect her from any messes in the kitchen and you can even customize it with her name. There's also a children's version so she and your little one can match.

If she's not the cook in the family, take the daunting step of going to the grocery store out or preparing dinner with a convenient meal delivery kit from HelloFresh. The brand's recipes are tested over 200 times to ensure they're just as tasty as they are easy to make. They have hassle-free step-by-step recipes and offer four different meal plans, including meat and veggies, veggie, family-friendly, and low calorie.

Help her wind down after a long day with this shorty pajama set. It's made out of temptingly soft, lightweight knit, which makes it perfect for staying cool at night.

For an extra special gift, go for a luxury perfume. This iconic fragrance has been around for generations and is a great go-to scent for all ages. Coco Mademoiselle is a classic perfume with balanced notes of orange, jasmine, rose and vanilla.

A closet full of athleisure clothing is a must when it comes to raising children. Help her stay comfortable while running around with the kids in these Outdoor Voices leggings. They're made out of a mid-weight, durable textured compression fabric and come in over seven different flattering patterns.

Who wouldn't love a nice jewelry gift from Kendra Scott? This dainty Elisa pendant necklace would make a great Mother's Day gift. It's perfect for everyday use and adds a dash of sparkle to any outfit.

If your wife loves plants consider getting her this affordable plant subscription box from The Sill. Every month she'll receive one low light plant, hand potted in your color choice of a five-inch earthenware planter. Colors include black, light pink, white, baby blue, and can be changed at any time.

These cursive stacking name rings are the perfect way for your wife to show off all her loved one's names. The rings are available in gold, silver, or rose gold and are specifically designed for stacking. You can even add special symbols like hearts and stars.

Is your wife a skin care lover? If so, this Sunday Riley gift set from the Dermstore would make a great gift. It includes a face oil, brightening serum, hydration cream, and a depuffing eye contour cream — all things made with Vitamin C to give her skin an extra boost of radiance.

This camera bag is great for everyone, but it's especially useful for moms with young children since it allows her to be hands-free. It's made with soft leather and has customizable straps, plus it fits all her on-the-go essentials.

These custom photo coasters are bound to make her smile every time she uses them. Photo albums only make an appearance when you're feeling nostalgic but these coasters are always out, reminding her all of the good times you've had over the years.

If you're on the fence about a what Mother's Day gift to get your wife, opt for something initialed, like this bestselling Art Deco-inspired mug from Anthropologie. Plus, it's J.Lo-approved!

It seems like everyone has Apple AirPods these days. Help your wife's pair stand out with this fun floral case that she can clip onto her keys or the inside of her purse for easy access.

Does your wife love to craft and do DIY projects? If so, she needs this nifty machine. The Cricut Joy is a cutting, drawing and label-making device that utilizes an app so you can design and craft anything you want from vinyl to fabric.

If she's running out of things to do while in quarantine, have her try diamond painting! It's basically an upgraded version of "paint by numbers." This kit has is a bestseller on Amazon, with almost 800 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating.

Do you and the Mrs. fight over the thermostat? If she prefers a cooler atmosphere at night, consider gifting her this cooling weighted blanket from Syrinx.

This custom family portrait from Etsy is a timeless keepsake, that will be a great conversation piece wherever it's placed. Each portrait is drawn individually to capture the unique characteristics of each family member and comes in many sizes, including a large 18x24 canvas print.

Finding the perfect gift can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY can help. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we have gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!